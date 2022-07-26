Video

The aftermath of a blaze which has gutted businesses in Orient Way, St Albans - Credit: Claudia Charlton

Dramatic video footage shows the aftermath of a fire in Orient Close, St Albans.

A total of 12 pumps, as well as an aerial ladder platform and a control unit, were needed to bring the blaze under control after the fire broke out at around 11am yesterday (Monday, July 25).

Several businesses are thought to have been gutted, including CrossFit St Albans, which belonged to the husband of Holby City actor Rosie Marcel.

According to Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, a car workshop and a row of commercial units were ablaze.

Smoke from the Orient Close, St Albans fire, as viewed from Napsbury near London Colney - Credit: Sam Greenwood

Simon Tuhill, assistant chief fire officer at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said he was "immensely proud" of around 100 firefighters who attended the scene.

"Crews now have the fire in St Albans under control," Mr Tuhill said at 6.43pm.

"Immensely proud of the hard work of all of the 100 firefighters who attended today.

"I saw great firefighting tactics and sheer determination to stop fire spread."

Smoke rises over St Albans on Monday, July 25 - Credit: Craig Shepheard

An official statement read: "We were called at 11.03am to a car workshop fire on London Road, St Albans.

"One row of commercial units 150x30m was on fire."

The fire service said it received 83 calls to the emergency 999 number when smoke rose over parts of the city.

The A1081 London Road was shut while crews were on the scene.

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary attended the blaze to assist firefighters.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 11.10am today (Monday, July 25) after a fire broke out at an industrial estate in Orient Close, St Albans."

A fire engine on the scene of the Orient Close blaze - Credit: Claudia Charlton

Firefighters on London Road, near the blaze in Orient Close, St Albans - Credit: Claudia Charlton

Rosie Marcel wrote on Instagram: "And that’s the end of CrossFit St Albans - my husband's gym.

"He worked his arse off for ten years on that business. I have never met anyone who worked so hard, who tried so hard to make everything he does a success.

"After I lost my job he has tirelessly continued to keep it afloat to support us.

"He brought that gym back from the brink after Covid and now it’s gone. The staff without jobs.

"Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt and the fire department managed to get everyone to safety.

"Thank you Hertfordshire firefighters."