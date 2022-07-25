Live
Multiple fire crews at scene of St Albans blaze as smoke pictured over city
- Credit: Craig Shepheard
A fire has broken out in St Albans with a plume of smoke pictured in the sky over part of the city.
Multiple fire crews and police officers are on the scene following the outbreak of the blaze at around 11.10am on Monday, July 25.
The fire is in Orient Close, near the A1081 London Road and The Verulam Estate.
The A1081 is shut between St Albans city centre and London Colney while firefighting crews are on the scene.
Several readers have reported hearing loud explosions nearby, at around the time that the fire broke out.
"I heard a big bang about five minutes ago," one reader said at 11.15am.
Another said the smoke "can be seen for miles away on the M25".
Most Read
- 1 Multiple fire crews at scene of St Albans blaze as smoke pictured over city
- 2 Fond farewell to St Albans community stalwarts as they retire to the coast
- 3 Autumn of traffic chaos predicted if St Albans road closure goes ahead
- 4 Rail and road transport disrupted due to fires near St Albans and Watford
- 5 Woman reportedly abused due to disability in St Albans
- 6 Charity Teddy Bear Trail launched by St Albans Marathon runner
- 7 St Albans pizza van nominated for national award
- 8 Just days left to speak out on St Albans city centre closures
- 9 Police officers praised for saving teen after Harpenden bridge fall
- 10 East entrance to St Albans Cathedral transformed into wildlife haven
Pictures show a plume of smoke rising from the city centre from the Napsbury area, near London Colney and How Wood.
A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are currently assisting the fire service at the scene of a fire in Orient Close, St Albans.
"Closures are in place on surrounding roads and people are asked to please avoid the area.
"Thank you."