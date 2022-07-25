News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Multiple fire crews at scene of St Albans blaze as smoke pictured over city

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:40 AM July 25, 2022
Updated: 12:32 PM July 25, 2022
Smoke over St Albans during a fire which broke out in the morning of Monday, July 25

Smoke over St Albans during a fire which broke out in the morning of Monday, July 25 - Credit: Craig Shepheard

A fire has broken out in St Albans with a plume of smoke pictured in the sky over part of the city.

Multiple fire crews and police officers are on the scene following the outbreak of the blaze at around 11.10am on Monday, July 25.

The fire is in Orient Close, near the A1081 London Road and The Verulam Estate.

The A1081 London Road was shut shortly after the fire broke out at around 11.10am

The A1081 London Road was shut shortly after the fire broke out at around 11.10am - Credit: Pearce Bates

Smoke pictured over St Albans in the morning of Monday, July 25

Smoke pictured over St Albans in the morning of Monday, July 25 - Credit: Christian Bianchini

The A1081 is shut between St Albans city centre and London Colney while firefighting crews are on the scene.

Several readers have reported hearing loud explosions nearby, at around the time that the fire broke out.

"I heard a big bang about five minutes ago," one reader said at 11.15am.

Another said the smoke "can be seen for miles away on the M25".

Pictures show a plume of smoke rising from the city centre from the Napsbury area, near London Colney and How Wood.

The fire in St Albans as seen from Napsbury, near London Colney

The fire in St Albans as seen from Napsbury, near London Colney - Credit: Ben Greenwood

The fire in St Albans as seen from Napsbury, near London Colney

The fire in St Albans as seen from Napsbury, near London Colney - Credit: Ben Greenwood

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are currently assisting the fire service at the scene of a fire in Orient Close, St Albans.

"Closures are in place on surrounding roads and people are asked to please avoid the area.

"Thank you."

Smoke pictured over St Albans in the morning of Monday, July 25

Smoke pictured over St Albans in the morning of Monday, July 25 - Credit: Christian Bianchini

