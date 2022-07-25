Car workshop and row of commercial units ablaze in St Albans
- Credit: Christian Bianchini
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that a car workshop and a row of commercial units are ablaze in St Albans.
The fire broke out at around 11.03am this morning (Monday, July 25), in the A1081 London Road and Orient Close areas.
The fire service dispatched 10 fire engines, along with an aerial ladder platform and a control unit.
One row of commercial units, each 150 metres by 30m, was alight when crews arrived
Surrounding roads were closed, including London Road, where traffic was being turned around by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary.
Pedestrians and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
A Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said at the time: "We were called at 11.03am to a car workshop fire on London Road, St Albans.
"There are 10 appliances on the scene, plus the aerial ladder platform and our control unit.
"One row of commercial units 150x30m on fire."
A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 11.10am today (Monday, July 25) after a fire broke out at an industrial estate in Orient Close, St Albans.
"Officers are currently assisting the fire service at the scene and surrounding roads have been closed.
"People are asked to please avoid the area at this time."