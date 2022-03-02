News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Gallery

Fake snow scattered in Verulamium Park as Wonka 2023 set up continues

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 4:29 PM March 2, 2022
Developments in the filming of Wonka in St Albans continue. 

Developments in the filming of Wonka in St Albans continue. - Credit: Pearce Bates

On the second day of Spring, St Albans is being transformed in to a winter wonderland for the set of the new Wonka film.

Production crews have continued to develop the set for the new Warner Bros film in Verulamium Park.

Fake snow is being used around the park and a number of new sets have appeared; likely to be used in a winter scene.  

A winters scene has been set up and cordened off near the lake in Verulamium Park. 

A winters scene has been set up and cordened off near the lake in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Crew were also seen to be spreading leaves along Abbey Mill Road and adding extra plants next to the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub.  

More lighting around the fencing of the park, which has been progressively coned off. 

Production were seen to be adding extra planters around the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub. - Credit: Pearce Bates

The Herts Advertiser can also confirm two classic cars: a red Austin and another grey classic are to be used in the film starring Timothée Chalamet. 

The cars to be used in the film have been coned off. 

The cars to be used in the film have been coned off. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Classic cars will be used in the film.

Classic cars will be used in the film. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Production started in the park last week (February 24) and tracks have been laid up to St Albans Cathedral on Abbey Mill Lane. 

Dozens of cars and vans are now in place as more staff involved with the Wonka film appear.

Dozens of cars and vans are now in place as more staff involved with the Wonka film appear. - Credit: Pearce Bates


New vehicles including campervans have appeared in the park, as well as a large lighting crane over the park.  

Campervans have appeared in the park, likely to be used by other teams on set. 

Campervans have appeared in the park, likely to be used by other teams on set. - Credit: Pearce Bates

The crane goes well above the treeline. 

The crane goes well above the treeline. - Credit: Pearce Bates

The crane is holding what looks to be lighting. 

The crane is holding what looks to be lighting. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Yesterday crews set up signs for a Zoo and a multi-coloured carousel.

Wonka will also star Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson, so it's likely the A-listers will spend some time in St Albans. 

Bright bulb lighting has appeared across fencing across Verulamium Park. 

Bright bulb lighting has appeared across fencing across Verulamium Park. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Wonka! a prequel to Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, will share the story of Willy Wonka's early life, before he met Charlie. 

More lighting around the fencing of the park, which has been progressively coned off. 

More lighting around the fencing of the park, which has been progressively coned off. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Warner Bros have suspended parking on Abbey Mill Lane aside from authorised vehicles. 

Warner Bros have suspended parking on Abbey Mill Lane aside from authorised vehicles. - Credit: Pearce Bates

The Herts Advertiser will continue to provide the latest exclusive updates on the Wonka film.  

