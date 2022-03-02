Gallery

On the second day of Spring, St Albans is being transformed in to a winter wonderland for the set of the new Wonka film.

Production crews have continued to develop the set for the new Warner Bros film in Verulamium Park.

Fake snow is being used around the park and a number of new sets have appeared; likely to be used in a winter scene.

Crew were also seen to be spreading leaves along Abbey Mill Road and adding extra plants next to the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub.

The Herts Advertiser can also confirm two classic cars: a red Austin and another grey classic are to be used in the film starring Timothée Chalamet.

Production started in the park last week (February 24) and tracks have been laid up to St Albans Cathedral on Abbey Mill Lane.

New vehicles including campervans have appeared in the park, as well as a large lighting crane over the park.

Yesterday crews set up signs for a Zoo and a multi-coloured carousel.

Wonka will also star Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson, so it's likely the A-listers will spend some time in St Albans.

Wonka! a prequel to Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, will share the story of Willy Wonka's early life, before he met Charlie.

The Herts Advertiser will continue to provide the latest exclusive updates on the Wonka film.