Set preparations continue in St Albans as Warner Bros prepare to film the latest Hollywood hit Wonka.

The Herts Advertiser has the first look at the beginnings of the set design.

A fairground ride and zoo sets are being prepped in Verulamium Park, next to St Albans Cathedral.

A bright multi-coloured carousel has been built by the lake, as well as bronze direction signs for ‘flamingos’ and the ‘giraffehaus’.

Black lanterns for lampposts labelled ‘Wonka’ have been left by production crews who have yet to put them together for the 2023 film.

Buildings and large sets are being erected next to the Ye Olde Fighting Cocks pub on Abbey Mill Lane. The production is underway despite the damp weather in St Albans so far this week.

Film crews began production last week (February 24) on the musical family film starring Timothée Chalamet.

Wonka is being produced by Warner Bros Studios and will also star Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson.

