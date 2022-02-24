News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Hollywood comes to St Albans as filming starts in Verulamium Park

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 2:29 PM February 24, 2022
Updated: 2:38 PM February 24, 2022
A large white marqueen has been set up in the park as a number of vans and crew members arrived to start filming.

A large white marqueen has been set up in the park as a number of vans and crew members arrived to start filming. - Credit: Simon Brown

Hollywood has come to St Albans yet again, as filming crew and equipment arrived in Verulamium Park today (February 24).

A large white marquee has been set up in the park as a number of vans and crew members arrived to start filming.

Trucks and buggies on site at Verulamium Park.

Trucks and buggies on site at Verulamium Park. - Credit: Pearce Bates / Archant 2022

Crews laid filming track between the park and St Albans Cathedral on Abbey Mill Lane. 

A spokesperson from St Albans Council confirmed that filming would be starting. 

They said: "A film production is using the park after reaching a contractual agreement with us. There are no road closures involved that I am aware of."

A large white tent in Verulamium Park is being used by film crews.

A large white tent in Verulamium Park is being used by film crews. - Credit: Pearce Bates / Archant 2022

It is speculated that Wonka! a re-make of the original Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, is being filmed.

Wonka! will star Hugh Grant, Timothee Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson.

Warner Bros were contacted for comment but have yet to respond at this time. 
 

