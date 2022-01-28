Melanie C, Huey Morgan and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are among the acts set for the 2022 Pub in the Park festival in St Albans. - Credit: Pictures supplied by Switched On / Pub in the Park / Tom Barnes

More music acts have been announced for Pub in the Park's 2022 St Albans festival, with Beverley Knight confirmed to headline the Sunday session.

Hosted in St Albans this year by celebrity chef Simon Rimmer and The Hairy Bikers, PITP is set to return to Verulamium Park from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.

Organisers of the foodie event have now confirmed the full music line-up to accompany the fabulous pop-up pubs and chefs announced last week.

Having previously revealed there will be headline sets by Melanie C, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Kaiser Chiefs, organisers have now completed the weekend's St Albans line-up with Beverley Knight, a DJ set from Gok Wan, Dodgy, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Aswad, General Levy and Huey Morgan DJ set.

Spice Girl and solo singing sensation Melanie C will play the Saturday afternoon at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

Pre-sale tickets are released on Thursday, February 3. Sign up to the newsletter for exclusive pre-sale access.

General on-sale tickets will be available from Friday, February 4.

The UK's biggest celebration of food and music, Pub in the Park will visit nine locations on its 2022 tour.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform her biggest hits on the Friday evening at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

St Albans is the penultimate date of the tour and the opening Friday night will be headlined by Murder on the Dancefloor star Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Joining the queen of the Kitchen Disco will be house and garage duo DJ Luck & MC Neat and fashionista, TV presenter and now DJ Gok Wan.

Bringing some 'girl power' to the festival, Melanie C will play the Saturday afternoon session.

Staying Out for the Summer and Good Enough stars Dodgy have been announced for the Saturday afternoon session at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

The I Turn to You chart-topper will be joined by 90s Britpop icons Dodgy, who are best known for hits Staying Out for the Summer and Good Enough, plus support to be announced.

I Predict A Riot and Ruby indie-rock legends Kaiser Chiefs will headline the Saturday evening in St Albans.

Ragga DJ General Levy will also appear on the Saturday evening, with support to be announced.

Superstar soul sensation Beverley Knight will top the Lazy Sunday session.

Expect to hear her soulful voice belt out massive tunes, including Shoulda Woulda Coulda.

Aswad have been announced for the Lazy Sunday session at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

The line-up also includes British reggae act Aswad, known for hits Shine and Don’t Turn Around, and a DJ set from former Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan.

There will be a Huey Morgan DJ set at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Sunday. - Credit: Tom Barnes. Supplied by Switched On





Pub in the Park St Albans 2022 music line-up

Friday evening

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

DJ Luck and MC Neat

Gok Wan DJ set

Saturday afternoon

Melanie C

Dodgy

TBC

Saturday evening

Kaiser Chiefs

General Levy

TBC

Sunday

Beverley Knight

Aswad

Huey Morgan DJ set

St Albans pop-up pubs and restaurants

Tom Kerridge's The Hand & Flowers

Atul Kochhar Restaurants

The Bull & Last

Cue Point

The Kentish Hare

The Churchill Arms

Made in Oldstead by Tommy Banks

The Mariners by Paul Ainsworth

* Music acts and chef hosts vary by session. Visit the website www.pubintheparkuk.com for full details.



