Music line-up confirmed for Pub in the Park 2022 St Albans festival
- Credit: Pictures supplied by Switched On / Pub in the Park / Tom Barnes
More music acts have been announced for Pub in the Park's 2022 St Albans festival, with Beverley Knight confirmed to headline the Sunday session.
Hosted in St Albans this year by celebrity chef Simon Rimmer and The Hairy Bikers, PITP is set to return to Verulamium Park from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.
Organisers of the foodie event have now confirmed the full music line-up to accompany the fabulous pop-up pubs and chefs announced last week.
Having previously revealed there will be headline sets by Melanie C, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Kaiser Chiefs, organisers have now completed the weekend's St Albans line-up with Beverley Knight, a DJ set from Gok Wan, Dodgy, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Aswad, General Levy and Huey Morgan DJ set.
Pre-sale tickets are released on Thursday, February 3. Sign up to the newsletter for exclusive pre-sale access.
General on-sale tickets will be available from Friday, February 4.
The UK's biggest celebration of food and music, Pub in the Park will visit nine locations on its 2022 tour.
St Albans is the penultimate date of the tour and the opening Friday night will be headlined by Murder on the Dancefloor star Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
Most Read
- 1 Sainsbury's comes to St Albans station
- 2 Bowmans Cross development shelved as Hertsmere pulls Local Plan
- 3 Wholefoods shop relocates to offer wider range of produce
- 4 So why WAS police helicopter flying over St Albans last week?
- 5 Police hunt wanted man with connections to St Albans
- 6 Frustration and anger over St Albans school's change to hairstyle and uniform policy
- 7 Comment: Is Aldenham really posher than St Albans and Harpenden?
- 8 Who was the witch of St Albans?
- 9 What is being done to tackle fly-tipping scourge?
- 10 Staying silent: the tight-lipped MP who refuses to answer controversial questions
Joining the queen of the Kitchen Disco will be house and garage duo DJ Luck & MC Neat and fashionista, TV presenter and now DJ Gok Wan.
Bringing some 'girl power' to the festival, Melanie C will play the Saturday afternoon session.
The I Turn to You chart-topper will be joined by 90s Britpop icons Dodgy, who are best known for hits Staying Out for the Summer and Good Enough, plus support to be announced.
I Predict A Riot and Ruby indie-rock legends Kaiser Chiefs will headline the Saturday evening in St Albans.
Ragga DJ General Levy will also appear on the Saturday evening, with support to be announced.
Superstar soul sensation Beverley Knight will top the Lazy Sunday session.
Expect to hear her soulful voice belt out massive tunes, including Shoulda Woulda Coulda.
The line-up also includes British reggae act Aswad, known for hits Shine and Don’t Turn Around, and a DJ set from former Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan.
Pub in the Park St Albans 2022 music line-up
Friday evening
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor
- DJ Luck and MC Neat
- Gok Wan DJ set
Saturday afternoon
- Melanie C
- Dodgy
- TBC
Saturday evening
- Kaiser Chiefs
- General Levy
- TBC
Sunday
- Beverley Knight
- Aswad
- Huey Morgan DJ set
St Albans pop-up pubs and restaurants
- Tom Kerridge's The Hand & Flowers
- Atul Kochhar Restaurants
- The Bull & Last
- Cue Point
- The Kentish Hare
- The Churchill Arms
- Made in Oldstead by Tommy Banks
- The Mariners by Paul Ainsworth
* Music acts and chef hosts vary by session. Visit the website www.pubintheparkuk.com for full details.