The Hairy Bikers will make their Pub in the Park debut at St Albans. The festival will also feature Tom Kerridge's award-winning The Hand and Flowers pub. - Credit: Archant / Supplied by Switched On.

The Hairy Bikers and celebrity chef Simon Rimmer will be hosting the ultimate food lovers' festival in St Albans as part of the largest ever Pub in the Park tour.

Pub in the Park 2022 is scheduled to return to Verulamium Park over the weekend of Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11 for three days of fantastic food and music.

Following the sell-out success in 2021, PITP promoters have announced the world-class chefs and restaurants that will be rolling into Hertfordshire this summer.

Tom Kerridge enjoying a laugh during Pub in the Park. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer will be co-hosting the three-day foodie extravaganza in St Albans alongside Geordie chef legends The Hairy Bikers – aka Si King and Dave Myers – who will be making their debut appearance at any Pub in the Park.

The first mouthwatering pubs and restaurants taking the weekend by storm have been announced too, including new to St Albans, The Mariners by the incredible Paul Ainsworth, the delicious The Bull & Last, Made in Oldstead by Tommy Banks, Bib Gourmand awarded The Kentish Hare, and Nick Deverell-Smith’s The Churchill Arms.

Tom Kerridge cooking demonstration on the Pub in the Park Festival tour. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

Due to popular demand, fan favourites returning include celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s very own The Hand and Flowers, king of Indian cuisine, Atul Kochhar Restaurants, and Joshua Moroney and Mursal Saiq’s Cue Point, celebrating the best in British Afghan fusion BBQ and more.

It wouldn’t be Pub in the Park without live music, so St Albans ticket holders can expect performances over the weekend from Melanie C, Sophie Ellis-Bexter and Kaiser Chiefs, with an exciting announcement coming soon.

The queen of the kitchen disco, Murder On The Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, will headline the Friday evening, before one fifth of arguably the greatest girl band of all time and now solo singing sensation Melanie C takes to the stage on the Saturday afternoon.

I Predict a Riot, Oh My God, and Ruby indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs play the Saturday evening session.

Pub in the Park. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

The 2022 event will feature more bars, a bigger arena with great views of the stage, and a new layout giving you more space to mingle and party.

Plus, there will be even more festival fun – with chef demonstrations, the finest produce, top quality shopping and a kid’s area to keep the little ones entertained.

Pre-sale tickets are released at 10am on Thursday, February 3, exclusively to Pub in the Park newsletter subscribers. Sign up at pubintheparkuk.com.

General on-sale tickets will be available from 8am on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Music acts and chef hosts vary by session, visit the website for full details.