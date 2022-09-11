Gallery

Oh my God I can't believe it... Kaiser Chiefs headlined Pub in the Park twice on the same day in St Albans.

Having closed the afternoon session in Verulamium Park, the chart-topping Yorkshire group returned to play the sold-out Saturday evening session in St Albans on September 10.

Dodgy and Spice Girl Melanie C also played the earlier session in St Albans with Kaiser Chiefs.

And there were further cries of 'Ruby, Ruby, Ruby' from fans as Kaiser Chiefs, fronted by Ricky Wilson, followed Foley & The Fire and General Levy on stage during the evening show at the popular food and music bash.

The PITP festival also featured respected chefs giving demonstrations on the Miele Chef Demo Stage.

Pub in the Park Saturday host Si King, of The Hairy Bikers fame, was among the chefs festival-goes were able to watch cooking up a storm on the stage during the day.

Tom Kerridge's The Hand of Flowers, Atul Kochhar Restaurants, THOMPSON St Albans, The Mariners by Paul Ainsworth, and Bake Off winner Candice Brown's The Green Man in Eversholt were among the pubs and restaurants serving signature dishes.

Elsewhere, there were book signings, plenty of bars, The Firepit for barbecue demos, and an artisan market for revellers to enjoy.

Pictures of Kaiser Chiefs at Pub in the Park's Saturday evening session in St Albans

Pictures of General Levy at Pub in the Park St Albans

Pictures of Foley & The Fire at Pub in the Park St Albans

