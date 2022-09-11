News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
IN PICTURES: Kaiser Chiefs headline Pub in the Park's Saturday night in St Albans

Alan Davies

Published: 4:29 PM September 11, 2022
Updated: 4:42 PM September 11, 2022
Kaiser Chiefs on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans.

Kaiser Chiefs on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Oh my God I can't believe it... Kaiser Chiefs headlined Pub in the Park twice on the same day in St Albans.

Having closed the afternoon session in Verulamium Park, the chart-topping Yorkshire group returned to play the sold-out Saturday evening session in St Albans on September 10.

Dodgy and Spice Girl Melanie C also played the earlier session in St Albans with Kaiser Chiefs.

Kaiser Chiefs on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans.

Kaiser Chiefs on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

And there were further cries of 'Ruby, Ruby, Ruby' from fans as Kaiser Chiefs, fronted by Ricky Wilson, followed Foley & The Fire and General Levy on stage during the evening show at the popular food and music bash.

General Levy performing on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday.

General Levy performing on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

The PITP festival also featured respected chefs giving demonstrations on the Miele Chef Demo Stage.

Pub in the Park Saturday host Si King, of The Hairy Bikers fame, was among the chefs festival-goes were able to watch cooking up a storm on the stage during the day.

Si King of The Hairy Bikers giving a cooking demonstration on the Miele Chef Demo Stage at Pub in the Park St Albans

Si King of The Hairy Bikers giving a cooking demonstration on the Miele Chef Demo Stage on the Saturday evening at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Si King of The Hairy Bikers on the Miele Chef Demo Stage on the Saturday evening at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Si King of The Hairy Bikers on the Miele Chef Demo Stage on the Saturday evening at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Si King of The Hairy Bikers on the Miele Chef Demo Stage on the Saturday evening at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Si King of The Hairy Bikers on the Miele Chef Demo Stage on the Saturday evening at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Si King of The Hairy Bikers giving a cooking demonstration on the Miele Chef Demo Stage at Pub in the Park

Si King of The Hairy Bikers giving a cooking demonstration on the Miele Chef Demo Stage on the Saturday evening at Pub in the Park's St Albans festival. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Tom Kerridge's The Hand of Flowers, Atul Kochhar Restaurants, THOMPSON St Albans, The Mariners by Paul Ainsworth, and Bake Off winner Candice Brown's The Green Man in Eversholt were among the pubs and restaurants serving signature dishes.

Atul Kochhar was one of the chefs demonstration at Pub in the Park St Albans on Saturday.

Atul Kochhar was one of the chefs demonstration at Pub in the Park St Albans on Saturday. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Elsewhere, there were book signings, plenty of bars, The Firepit for barbecue demos, and an artisan market for revellers to enjoy.

The Pub in the Park crowd on Saturday night in St Albans.

The Pub in the Park crowd on Saturday night in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Pictures of Kaiser Chiefs at Pub in the Park's Saturday evening session in St Albans

Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans.

Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Kaiser Chiefs on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans.

Kaiser Chiefs on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Kaiser Chiefs on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans.

Kaiser Chiefs played two headline shows at on the Saturday at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Oh My God I can't believe it... Kaiser Chiefs played Pub in the Park twice in St Albans on the Saturdaya.

Oh My God I can't believe it... Kaiser Chiefs played Pub in the Park twice in St Albans on the Saturdaya. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Kaiser Chiefs on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans.

Kaiser Chiefs on stage during the Saturday evening session of Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Pictures of General Levy at Pub in the Park St Albans

General Levy performing on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday.

General Levy performing on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

General Levy on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday.

General Levy on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

General Levy performing at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday.

General Levy performing at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

General Levy performing at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday.

General Levy performing at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

General Levy performing on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday.

General Levy performing on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

General Levy performing on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday.

General Levy performing on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans on the Saturday. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Pictures of Foley & The Fire at Pub in the Park St Albans

Foley & The Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Foley & The Fire on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foley & the Fire performing at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

Foley & the Fire performing at Pub in the Park, St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foley & The Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Foley & The Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foley & The Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Foley & The Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foley & the Fire performing at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

Foley & the Fire performing at Pub in the Park, St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foley & the Fire performing at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

Foley & the Fire performing at Pub in the Park, St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foley & The Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Foley & The Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foley & the Fire performing at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

Foley & the Fire performing at Pub in the Park, St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foley and the Fire performing at Pub in the Park, St Albans

Foley and the Fire performing at Pub in the Park, St Albans - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foley and the Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Foley and the Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foley & The Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Foley & The Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foley and the Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Foley and the Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foley & The Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Foley & The Fire performing at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Music
Pub in the Park
Food and Drink
St Albans News
Hertfordshire News

