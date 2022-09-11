Things to do

Ricky Wilson of Kaiser Chiefs with Melanie C at Pub in the Park's Saturday afternoon session in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Thousands of foodie-loving music fans packed Verulamium Park for the second day of this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans.

After Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer had hosted Friday night's opening session featuring McFly and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, it was the turn of Si King from The Hairy Bikes to take over on Saturday.

Say cheese! Having your picture taken with Si King from the Hairy Bikers at Pub in the Park's Saturday afternoon session in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Tom Kerridge and Si King from the Hairy Bikers at Pub in the Park's Saturday afternoon session in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Staying Out for the Summer and Good Enough indie-rockers Dodgy opened the main stage on day two of PITP 2022.

Dodgy performing at Pub in the Park in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

With the festival taking place as the country mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there was a round of applause in honour of the late monarch, followed by a rendition of God Save The King in acknowledgement of King Charles III taking the throne.

Melanie C later took to the main stage and played an energetic set of solo material and Spice Girls songs.

Her set included number one hit Never Be the Same Again, Northern Star, the title track of her 1999 debut solo album, and When You're Gone, which was originally performed with Bryan Adams.

Melanie C on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

A string of Spice Girls tracks got fans dancing and singing along with Sporty Spice as she treated Pub in the Park revellers to Spice Up Your Life, 2 Become 1, and Who Do You Think You Are, before finishing with solo chart-topper I Turn to You.

Melanie C on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Headliners Kaiser Chiefs played a hit-laden set to close the afternoon session, playing tracks such as Never Miss A Beat, Na Na Na Na Naa from debut album Employment, Everyday I Love You Less and Less, and Modern Way.

Signature song I Predict a Riot predictably got the crowd jumping – including the watching Melanie C in the artists and guests enclosure – as did number one hit Ruby.

Kaiser Chiefs on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Kaiser Chiefs rounded off their set with The Angry Mob, a cover of The Who song Pinball Wizard, and the crowd-pleasing Oh My God.

Frontman Ricky Wilson and Kaiser Chiefs returned to the stage on Saturday night for their second headline set of the day.

As well as the live music and pub grub from restaurants dotted around the St Albans festival site, there were live cooking demos from top chefs, including Atul Kochhar, and book signings.

Atul Kochhar giving a cooking demo on the Miele Chef Demo Stage at Pub in the Park's Saturday afternoon session in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Scroll down for more pictures of Pub in the Park's Saturday afternoon session in St Albans.





