Gallery

IN PICTURES: McFly, Gok Wan and Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Pub in the Park St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:04 PM September 10, 2022
McFly's Dougie Poynter and Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Dougie Poynter and Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Foodie festival Pub in the Park 2022 kicked off in St Albans on Friday night with McFly headlining the music stage.

With the festival site in Verulamium Park already built, organisers decided to go ahead with the food and music extravaganza, despite the event taking place a day after the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Festival-goers at Pub in the Park St Albans in Verulamium Park.

Festival-goers at Pub in the Park St Albans in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Promoters have, however, postponed next week's planned festival in Brighton to 2023.

A statement from Pub in the Park before the St Albans event opened said: "It is with great sadness that the team at Pub in the Park heard the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Our St Albans event, which is already built and ready to open will go ahead this weekend, and we will seek to provide the community of St Albans with an opportunity to respectfully celebrate Her Majesty's life and share in our nation’s grief.

"During each session of this weekend’s event there will be a moment of remembrance for all attending, and throughout the weekend we will be hosting a memorial area offering all attendees an opportunity to lay a flower in tribute to her."

A tribute to the Queen at the entrance to Pub in the Park's St Albans site in Verulamium Park.

A tribute to the Queen at the entrance to Pub in the Park's St Albans site in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Hosted by Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer, Friday night's session in St Albans featured an opening DJ set from Gok Wan.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones on the Miele Chef Demo Stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones on the Miele Chef Demo Stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the Miele Chef Demo Stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the Miele Chef Demo Stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor also performed a main stage music set having earlier in the evening joined husband Richard Jones for a cooking spot on the Miele Chef Demo Stage.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

The opening night of PITP was closed by headliners McFly, with the quartet of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd entertaining the St Albans crowd with their biggest hits.

Dodgy, Melanie C and Kaiser Chiefs played Pub in the Park on Saturday afternoon.

Gok Wan's DJ set at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Gok Wan's DJ set at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Pictures of Pub in the Park 2022 in St Albans

Simon Rimmer at Pub in the Park's St Albans site in Verulamium Park.

Simon Rimmer at Pub in the Park's St Albans site in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Simon Rimmer at Pub in the Park's St Albans site in Verulamium Park.

Simon Rimmer at Pub in the Park's St Albans site in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Revellers queuing up to get into Pub in the Park with a rainbow over the St Albans site.

Revellers queuing up to get into Pub in the Park with a rainbow over the St Albans site. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Pictures of Gok Wan's DJ set at Pub in the Park St Albans

Gok Wan's DJ set at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Gok Wan's DJ set at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Gok Wan's DJ set at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Gok Wan's DJ set at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Gok Wan's DJ set at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Gok Wan's DJ set at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Gok Wan's DJ set at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Gok Wan's DJ set at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Pictures of McFly headlining Pub in the Park St Albans

McFly's Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly playing Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly playing Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Dougie Poynter and Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Dougie Poynter and Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Dougie Poynter on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Tom Fletcher on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly's Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly's Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

McFly on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

McFly on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Pictures of Sophie Ellis-Bextor playing Pub in the Park St Albans

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on stage at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


