Win the most important thing says boss after St Albans City crush Welling United

Published: 5:58 PM August 28, 2021

There was praise for Alex Lankshear from St Albans City manager Ian Allinson after the win at home over Welling United. - Credit: DANNY LOO

St Albans City manager Ian Allinson was more than happy to take the win and the three points against Welling United before he starts worrying about what the chances that went begging.

The 5-0 victory at Clarence Park was as easy as the score suggests and yet it could have been double that as the home side simply cut through the Wings' defence at will.

The boss though was pleased to see his side put the disappointment of late defeats against Dartford and Dorking Wanderers behind him and in some style.

Allinson said: "We’ve just come off the back of two defeats so the confidence was a little bit low but the players have been outstanding in training and in everything they have done.

"We just wanted to take Thursday night’s training into the game and we did that.

"We got three early on but I just felt we needed to go and take those extra chances we created.

"It could have been a lot more but we played some smashing stuff and it is a pleasure to manage these players because they are so good.

"We’ve missed some big chances but I’m just pleased we’ve won a game of football.

"It gets us off the mark for the season and we’ve scored five goals and kept a clean sheet.

"We’ve been questioning why we have got to level we did last season in terms of clean sheets so that is massive for Michael Johnson and Peter Russell, the goalkeeping coach."

Despite the opening two defeats he never doubted that the victory would come and come soon.

He said: "We could have quite easily got that first win last week if not even against Dartford.

"It wasn’t about looking at where we went wrong, it was about making sure we didn’t make the same mistakes again.

"We made some big decisions about the shape of the side against Welling and I thought Alex Lankshear was brilliant at left back and if he keeps learning, he’s going to have some career.

"Jonny Goddard keeps the ball really well for us which is what we were looking for.

"Last week I felt Shaun Jeffers was getting back to his best and if you give him the service, he will score goals for you."

Saints have now jumped up to 12th and they will be confident of adding to their tally when they go to Tonbridge Angles on Monday.

But while the comfortable win allowed them to make some subs early, and rest some but the boss believes the squad is stronger than it was last season.

He said: "This year the squad is good. It’s not a 13 or 14-man squad like I felt it was last year.

"We’re a 18 or 19-man squad this year and we’ve also got some academy boys coming through as well.

"They are still learning their trade but if we fall short some weekends then we have more than enough confidence to bring the academy boys in.

"Alex [Lankashear] and Huw [Dawson] have proved they are good additions to the squad and we have another three or four who can step up."