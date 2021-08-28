Simple stuff for Saints as they saunter to an easy win over woeful Welling

Published: 4:55 PM August 28, 2021

Shaun Jeffers scored a hat-trick inside the first 12 minutes of St Albans City's win over Welling United at Clarence Park. - Credit: DANNY LOO

St Albans City recorded their first win of the season with complete ease as they crushed Welling United.

The 4-0 success was probably even easier than the score suggests. Shaun Jeffers hit a nine-minute hat-trick, the last of them coming from the penalty spot after just 12 minutes.

Romeo Akinola completed the win with a double in the second half as they simply crushed a shambolic defensive display from the Wings.

The only criticism that perhaps could be levelled at the home side was that it was only five, as it appeared they could run riot if they so desired.

But it should give them plenty of confidence to go and climb the table further when they go to Tonbridge Angels on Monday.

St Albans City take to the field before their win over Welling United. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Ian Allinson made three changes to the side that had slipped to a second successive last-minute defeat.

In came John Goddard, skipper David Noble and Alex Lankshear with Zane Banton, Huw Dawson and Callum Adebiyi making way.

Welling, who included former Saint Dipo Akinyemi in their starting line-up, had also lost both games so far this year with the most recent a 4-1 reverse at home to Hungerford Town.

The start was always going to be crucial then but nobody wearing yellow inside Clarence Park could have envisioned it going as well.

Jeffers put them ahead on three minutes after the ball wasn't cleared, finding it land at his unmarked feet and lifting it over the advancing Murphy Mahoney.

The second came four minutes later and was a similar goal. Again Welling didn't clear and it was John Goddard who eventually sent it bobbling towards goal, Jeffers helping it on its way.

And if you needed convincing that the game was over as a contest early, it came very quickly behind it.

Akinola burst into the box and although the sliding tackle seemed to divert the ball away from the forward, the referee said the defender had fouled the Saints' man and Jeffers rolled it into the net for three.

It was an amazing start and made all the more pleasing by the fact that City had not had to get out of first gear.

Welling's confidence at the back looked totally shot and they continued to be opened up with consummate ease.

Akinola had two glorious chances to put his name on the scoresheet but both efforts, a header from a chipped David Noble cross and then a low drive after Mitchell Weiss and Noble had sliced through the middle, flew across goal and wide.

Weiss too had chances had sights of goal, hitting the side netting with one, as Saints cruised to half-time with zero alarms.

The second half was more of the same with Welling's threat as an attacking force negligible.

And it was only a surprise that it took so long in coming.

Alex Lankshear put a teasing cross just too close to the keeper, who got out to block at the feet of Jeffers, and then the striker should have scored after a shot from Akinola popped up to him from the keeper.

He side-footed it wide although he did link up well with Weiss as the latter burst into the box, but he shot over while off balance.

Welling did finally start to see some of the ball in the final third but that wasn't until after an hour of play and was more to do with Saints taking their foot off the gas.

The brief chance though for the visitors only acted as the spark City needed to re-focus, and they did on 68 minutes when they finally made if four.

It was more pinball in the box and was eventually credited to Akinola, the ball being cleared only after it had crossed the line according to the linesman.

Akinola could have had another before the final whistle, getting to a ball over the top first but poking it beyond the keeper and wide.

He was not to be denied though and a minute later a cross from Jeffers was headed home to complete a great afternoon for Saints.





St Albans City: Johnson, Stanley, Bender, Wiltshire, Akinola, Jeffers, Noble (Dawson 66), Weiss (Sole 75), Lankshear, Mukena, Goddard (Banton 69).

Subs (not used): Diedhiou, Adebiyi.

Goals: Jeffers 3, 7, (pen) 12, Akinola 68, 89





Welling United: Mahoney, Barnes (Hinds 69), Durojaiye, Akinyemi (Allen 55), Campbell, Biler, Ilic, Krabbendam, Pepe, Stevenson, Brown.

Subs (not used): Ezennolim, Shokunbi, Ricahrds.

Booked: Brown 65





HT: St Albans City 3 Welling United 0

Referee: Wayne Cartmel (Luton)

Attendance: 897