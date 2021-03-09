London Colney rebuild will see new boss Jack Metcalfe put faith in his players

Published: 10:15 AM March 9, 2021

Jack Metcalfe has been a busy man since taking over as London Colney manager. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

It has been a difficult few years for London Colney but new manager Jack Metcalfe believes it shouldn't take too much rebuilding to get them moving up the table.

The Blueboys have been rock bottom of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division table in each of the last two campaigns, both of which were declared null and void.

But he said there were signs in a couple of games played in October that suggested better times could be found.

He said: "It’s been difficult and it is not where we should be. We had a couple of seasons when I was still playing where we were mid-table but then we had two seasons where we couldn’t get a consistent team.

"It was tough but I honestly do think that we’d turned the corner with the squad we had last year.

"I know you look at the table [and doubt it] but I don’t think we’d have gone done with that squad.

"The game away to Biggleswade United that was a real eye opener for people, even though we lost.

"We were ahead twice and ahead at half-time and my plan is to hopefully keep going in that direction."

He should be fine with his plans to rebuild too thanks to his extensive knowledge, both of the league and the area. And the news of of his appointment has prompted the phone to ring off the hook.

He said: "I believe in the majority of the squad we have already but I’m definitely looking to bring in some experience of the level and hopefully that will fit with our younger players and gives us what we need.

"I’ve been on the phone since trying to sort out players and trying to sort out backroom staff.

"I really want it over the line early so we can get a settled squad and attack the division."

All eyes are now on what will happen over the next few months before the hoped-for restart in August.

Metcalfe said: "We all want to play football. We were desperate to play on and put things right.

"The break has obviously helped us and we’re hopeful we can get back to some form of cup or whatever the SSML are trying to organise.

"Hopefully we can use that to our advantage and do well in that and kick on when it really matters.