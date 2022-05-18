The podcast is hosted by England and Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott MBE. - Credit: Ye Olde Fighting Cocks

'Britain's oldest pub', Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St Albans, has become the venue for an episode of a popular BBC football podcast.

The pub hosted the BBC 5 Live weekly podcast 'Jill Scott's Coffee Club', in which the athlete chats to fellow female footballers and offer a glimpse into the women's game.

Jill Scott's Coffee Club is hosted by England and Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott MBE.

Scott has been recording the podcast alongside her playing career, spending this season on loan at Aston Villa.

The episode hosted at Ye Olde Fighting Cocks will be available from today (May 18) online or via the BBC Sounds smartphone application.

The pub standing today was built in the 11th century, but the foundations date back to 793 AD, making it 1,222 years old. - Credit: Ye Olde Fighting Cocks

In the episode, Scott and BBC presenter Ben Haines are joined by England captain and Arsenal defender Leah Williamson, prior to the UEFA Women's Euro tournament that takes place in England this summer (2022).

The landlord of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, Martin Robinson, commented: "Being a huge football fan myself, it was a real honour to have Jill and Leah in Ye Olde Fighting Cocks recording the latest version of Jill's podcast and chatting to Leah about the upcoming Women's Euros.

"We will be cheering on Leah and the England team at the Euros this summer and showing the matches on screens inside the pub too."

The pub only reopened in April, following a takeover in which the venue's former manager became its new landlord.

The new owner has made a variety of changes since the takeover in order to make the pub a success, this has included installing replica signs emblazoned with gold leaf.

A brand new BBQ Kitchen has been built in the pub's "revamped garden". - Credit: Ye Olde Fighting Cocks

Another change to the pub, is a brand new BBQ kitchen in the establishment's "revamped garden".

This change features an extended outdoor dining area, ready for the summer months ahead.

Mr Robinson added: "When the sun comes out, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is the place to be and we always have a lot of hungry people to cater for, who have been out and about enjoying what St Albans city and Verulamium park have to offer in the summer.

“My management partner and our head chef, Ian Baulsh, wanted to increase our capacity for catering for them, as our inside kitchen can be so busy.

"Now they don’t have to wait for their food, and they can see, and smell, it being cooked before their eyes.

An extended outdoor dining area has been included in the change. - Credit: Ye Olde Fighting Cocks

"We have some great options on the BBQ menu, including chicken thighs in Harissa spices, jumbo tiger prawns, spiced lamb sausages and grilled halloumi.

"And this is in addition to the normal classic pub menu.

“We’re delighted the barbecue kitchen is ready in time for the good weather – we also have chilled music playing and will be also offering table service outside too, so customers can relax and soak up the sun while waiting for their food.

"We’re just hoping for a long hot summer now!”