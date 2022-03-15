News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Traffic & Travel

Fatal M1 crash left 'massive hole' in grieving widow's life

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:16 PM March 15, 2022
The M1 near St Albans, approaching the M25 London Orbital at Watford (File picture)

Fazle Virani died after a collision with a lorry on the M1 in Hertfordshire (File picture) - Credit: Danny Loo

A widow said a "massive hole" has been left in her family's life after her husband was killed in a crash involving a lorry on the M1.

Fazle Virani, aged 48, died following the crash on the M1 motorway in Hertfordshire on Tuesday, February 22.

Fatima, his wife, has paid tribute to him. She said: "Fazle will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.  

"His passing will leave a massive hole in our lives."

Mr Virani was from Harrow in north-west London.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said a lorry had collided with a man on the M1 motorway between junction 4 (Elstree) and junction 5 (Watford).

The incident took place at around 12.30pm.

Sergeant David Burstow, investigating, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Virani’s family at this difficult time. 

"We continue to investigate the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or has relevant dash cam footage, that has not already been in contact."

Witnesses can contact Sgt Burstow by emailing david.burstow@herts.police.uk

They can also phone 101 or report information online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), quoting Operation Volost and ISR 283 of February 22.

Herts Live News
Hertfordshire Constabularly
Hertfordshire News
Watford News
North West London News

Don't Miss

A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the M1 between St Albans and Harpenden. 

Herts Live News | Updated

Multi-vehicle crash blocks M1 between St Albans and Harpenden

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Warner Bros took over St Albans to film the new Wonka movie.

Wonka Watch | Gallery

Look back as Hollywood descended on St Albans to film new Wonka movie

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The allotments in Greenwood Park, Chiswell Green, have been there for 40 years.

Allotments face relocation after 40 years to make way for car parking

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of CCOS South.

£12m overspend for city centre development

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon