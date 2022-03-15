Fazle Virani died after a collision with a lorry on the M1 in Hertfordshire (File picture) - Credit: Danny Loo

A widow said a "massive hole" has been left in her family's life after her husband was killed in a crash involving a lorry on the M1.

Fazle Virani, aged 48, died following the crash on the M1 motorway in Hertfordshire on Tuesday, February 22.

Fatima, his wife, has paid tribute to him. She said: "Fazle will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

"His passing will leave a massive hole in our lives."

Mr Virani was from Harrow in north-west London.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said a lorry had collided with a man on the M1 motorway between junction 4 (Elstree) and junction 5 (Watford).

The incident took place at around 12.30pm.

Sergeant David Burstow, investigating, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Virani’s family at this difficult time.

"We continue to investigate the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or has relevant dash cam footage, that has not already been in contact."

Witnesses can contact Sgt Burstow by emailing david.burstow@herts.police.uk

They can also phone 101 or report information online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), quoting Operation Volost and ISR 283 of February 22.