A man has died following a collision on the M1 earlier today. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died after being struck by a lorry on the M1 in Hertfordshire earlier today (February 22).

The fatal collision, between a man and a lorry, happened at around 12.30am. His next of kin have been informed.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the crash which happened less than ten miles from St Albans between Watford and Elstree.

The motorway remains closed from junction 1 to junction 5 northbound while investigations are carried out.

Sergeant David Burstow, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died in this incident.

“We are working to establish the circumstances of what happened, I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident and/or has dash cam footage of it or events leading up to it.

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who saw a white Toyota 4x4 on the hard shoulder between junctions 4 and 5 northbound.”

The southbound carriageway remains open. Anyone with information can email Sgt Burstow at david.burstow@herts.police.uk, report it online, use online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting Op Volost and ISR 283 of 22 February.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

