Driver sustains serious injuries after Redbourn Road crash

Published: 9:28 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 10:02 AM February 11, 2021

A driver suffered serious injuries in a collision on the A5183 Redbourn Road last night.

The road remains closed between Redbourn and Batchwood Drive in St Albans, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

INCIDENT: #StAlbans, Redbourn Rd, ROAD CLOSED in both directions due to an earlier RTC. Emergency services are on scene but no ETA as to when the road will be reopened. #avoidthearea #besafe pic.twitter.com/riT3lk5ZtL — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) February 11, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the accident, in which silver Seat left the road and collided with a tree close to the Garden House just before 8pm.

The male driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

This stretch of the A5183 has been the scene of numerous fatalities and serious accidents in recent years.

Herts police and crime commissioner David Lloyd has pledged to use his Road Safety Fund to support various safety initiatives on the road in a phased approach, including deploying the new road safety mobile camera vans at various points along the road to capture speed and volume data and issue notices to those breaching the speed limit.

Road crash investigators are appealing for witnesses to last night's accident to contact them as soon as possible, especially if they had a dash cam in operation.

Anyone with any information should contact Sgt Simon Cooper by calling 101 or via www.herts.police.uk/report quoting reference number 629 of 10/02/21.