News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Traffic & Travel

Driver sustains serious injuries after Redbourn Road crash

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:28 AM February 11, 2021    Updated: 10:02 AM February 11, 2021
A5183 Redbourn Road. New speed limit at the Pre bend.

The A5183 Redbourn Road - Credit: Archant

A driver suffered serious injuries in a collision on the A5183 Redbourn Road last night.

The road remains closed between Redbourn and Batchwood Drive in St Albans, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the accident, in which silver Seat left the road and collided with a tree close to the Garden House just before 8pm.

The male driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

This stretch of the A5183 has been the scene of numerous fatalities and serious accidents in recent years.

Herts police and crime commissioner David Lloyd has pledged to use his Road Safety Fund to support various safety initiatives on the road in a phased approach, including deploying the new road safety mobile camera vans at various points along the road to capture speed and volume data and issue notices to those breaching the speed limit.

Road crash investigators are appealing for witnesses to last night's accident to contact them as soon as possible, especially if they had a dash cam in operation.

Anyone with any information should contact Sgt Simon Cooper by calling 101 or via www.herts.police.uk/report quoting reference number 629 of 10/02/21.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Colney Fields shopping centre. Picture: Google.

Seven COVID-19 fines issued following London Colney car meet

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Marshals Drive is one of St Albans' most exclusive addresses. Picture: Archant

Columnists

Comment: Times are changing, but St Albans is still reassuringly posh

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
St Peter's Street, St Albans city centre.

After the pandemic - what does the future look like for St Albans city...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Annie Brewster at the entrance to Wheathampstead.

New safer path will link villages across common

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus