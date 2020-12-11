Another motorist dies on Redbourn Road as calls for safety measures continue

Published: 12:16 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 11:20 AM December 16, 2020

An accident blackspot has claimed the life of another motorist.

The tragedy happened on Redbourn Road (A5183) yesterday when a silver BMW collided with a blue BMW near to the junction with Batchwood Drive, at shortly before 5pm.

One of the drivers, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second driver, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services attended the scene and the road was temporarily closed.

This stretch of the A5183 has been the scene of numerous fatalities and serious accidents in recent years.

You may also want to watch:

A campaign was launched earlier this year to fund a segregated cycle lane for the route as part of the Government’s Active Travel Emergency Fund.

Although that bid was unsuccessful, Herts police and crime commissioner David Lloyd subsequently pledged to use his Road Safety Fund to support various initiatives on the road in a phased approach.

The phased plan is to first deploy the PCC’s new road safety mobile camera vans at various points along the Redbourn Road to capture speed and volume data and issue notices to those breaching the speed limit. Information captured will determine whether any new measures are required.

Cllr Annie Brewster, who has been part of the safety campaign, said: “I am heartbroken to hear yet another life has been lost on one of the most dangerous stretches of road in Hertfordshire.There is no doubt its width must be reduced to address the lack of driver concentration and to help reduce speeds, something the segregated cycle lane I am calling for will deliver. My thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of last night’s tragic victim.”

Whitney Hughes, 30, lost her mother after a collision on the same road on October 9 2019.

Her mum, 55-year-old Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, and Tony Southwood, 72, from St Albans, were both pronounced dead at the scene following a two-vehicle crash.

On hearing yesterday’s news Whitney said: “I am deeply saddened that another person has lost their life on Redbourn Road and another is seriously injured.

“Losing a loved one like this is an indescribable pain. I truly hoped that my mum would be the last name added to the list of A5183 fatalities.”

Police would like to hear from anybody who can give them any information.

Investigating, Sgt Tim Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “The incident occurred at a busy time with lots of traffic on the road.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to police. Or if you have dash cam footage of the incident, or of the circumstances leading up to the incident, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Please contact Sgt Davies via email at timothy.davies@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our force communications room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 525 of 10 December.