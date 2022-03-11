There are queues and roadworks throughout Hertfordshire, with particularly heavy traffic in St Albans, Potters Bar and Sawbridgeworth (File photo) - Credit: Casey Guttridge

As commuters and children travel in to work and school this Friday (March 11), queues of traffic have developed throughout Hertfordshire.

The A1081 Harpenden Road is congested between Childwickbury and St Albans.

There are approximately two miles of queuing traffic on the route into the city from Harpenden.

An alternative route, using the A5183 Redbourn Road, is currently blocked due to a road closure.

The road closure is expected to continue until March 20.

Elsewhere in the county, there is a queue on the A41 approaching the M25 junction 20 at Watford.

In Harlow, Essex, gas firm Cadent has set up emergency works on the A1184 Cambridge Road.

There are temporary traffic lights which are causing delays in both directions between Sawbridgeworth and the A414 at Harlow Mill railway station.

The works were put into place yesterday, and data from One Network shows that the disruption could continue until Wednesday, March 16.

The A111 Stagg Hill is slow moving between the M25 junction 24 (Potters Bar) and Cockfosters London Underground station.

In Welwyn Garden City, both the A1000 and A6129 are slow moving on the approach to the A1(M) and Hatfield.

A Great Northern train - Credit: Nick Gill

On the railways, Great Northern trains between Hertfordshire and London are not stopping at Essex Road station in Canonbury.

This is due to a local power cut impacting the station.

