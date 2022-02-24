A section of the A5183 between the Batchwood Roundabout and the M1 at Redbourn will be closed for 20 days - Credit: Google Earth

A busy main road near St Albans will be shut for 20 days in March.

Hertfordshire County Council is carrying out "major" works on the A5183 Redbourn Road, which links St Albans city to the M1 at Redbourn.

The section of road between the Batchwood Roundabout at St Albans and Hogg End Lane will be completely closed - day and night - from March 1 until March 20.

An HCC statement reads: "The improvement works will take approximately three weeks (weather dependent) and a road closure is required for safety. "

The county council has said it will resurface and reconstruct the existing carriageway, resurface the footways, improve road signs and studs, and repair the drainage system.

An additional closure on the A5183 will follow overnight on April 11 between 8pm and 5am to install an anti-skid road surface.

Diversion routes during closures are via the A5183 Redbourn Bypass, B487 Redbourn Lane, A1081 Harpenden Road, Batchwood Drive and vice versa.