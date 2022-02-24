News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Traffic & Travel

A5183 Redbourn Road at St Albans to shut for 20 days in March

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:31 PM February 24, 2022
A section of the A5183 between the Batchwood Roundabout and the M1 at Redbourn will be closed for 20 days

A section of the A5183 between the Batchwood Roundabout and the M1 at Redbourn will be closed for 20 days - Credit: Google Earth

A busy main road near St Albans will be shut for 20 days in March.

Hertfordshire County Council is carrying out "major" works on the A5183 Redbourn Road, which links St Albans city to the M1 at Redbourn.

The section of road between the Batchwood Roundabout at St Albans and Hogg End Lane will be completely closed - day and night - from March 1 until March 20.

An HCC statement reads: "The improvement works will take approximately three weeks (weather dependent) and a road closure is required for safety.  "

The county council has said it will resurface and reconstruct the existing carriageway, resurface the footways, improve road signs and studs, and repair the drainage system.

An additional closure on the A5183 will follow overnight on April 11 between 8pm and 5am to install an anti-skid road surface.

Diversion routes during closures are via the A5183 Redbourn Bypass, B487 Redbourn Lane, A1081 Harpenden Road, Batchwood Drive and vice versa.

Hertfordshire Highways
Hertfordshire County Council
Redbourn News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Trains were halted at St Albans City station last night (February 17).

Herts Live News | Updated

Trains halted as fire breaks out at St Albans City station

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A queue on the M25 at Watford amid Storm Eunice

Herts Live News | Updated

Tree cleared after falling onto M25 near St Albans during Storm Eunice

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Five OCG members were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, February 11.

Herts Live News

Five men jailed as police bust major drugs network across Hertfordshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Hertfordshire Police are keen to speak to the person pictured after a 96-year-old woman had cash stolen

Herts Live News

Cash stolen from 96-year-old woman’s shopping trolley in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon