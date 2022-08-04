A motorcyclist has died in a single-vehicle crash on the A5183 between Radlett and London Colney - Credit: Google Earth

A Harley-Davidson rider has died following a crash between Radlett and London Colney.

Hertfordshire Constabulary and the East of England Ambulance Service have confirmed that the man, who was in his 50s, died at the scene of an incident today (Thursday, August 4).

The single-vehicle crash took place on the A5183 Watling Street at around 11.48am near the B556 Harper Lane junction to the north of Radlett.

The fatal collision was attended by an Essex and Hertfordshire Air Ambulance crew.

A second patient - a passenger - was transported to Watford General Hospital in a "serious" condition.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to the A5183/B556 junction at Radlett this morning following reports of a motorcycle being involved in a road traffic collision.

"One patient was transported to Watford General Hospital for further assessment and care.

"Sadly, a second patient died at the scene."

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire's serious collision police unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly died in this incident.

"We are investigating the circumstances of this collision and as part of that would like to speak to anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam footage of it."

He said anybody with information has been urged to contact officers online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference ISR 268 of August 4.