Live

The A5183 to the north of Radlett, near the location of a reported crash today (August 4) - Credit: Google Earth

A road near the M25 motorway is reportedly blocked due to a crash.

The A5183 Watling Street shut at around 12.35pm today (August 4) due to a reported incident between Radlett and London Colney.

A Hertfordshire County Council Highways statement read: "A5183 Watling Street - Road Closed both directions and long delays due to road traffic collision, from B556 Harper Lane to Oakridge Avenue.

"Avoid the area."

ROAD CLOSURE: A5183 Watling Street #Radlett - ROAD CLOSED both directions ,LONG Delays due to RTC , from B556 Harper Lane to Oakridge Avenue #AvoidTheArea pic.twitter.com/4oLGYnsKEB — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) August 4, 2022

According to traffic monitoring by One Network, there is heavy traffic in several locations along the A5183 between St Albans and Elstree.

There are also areas of heavy traffic on Radlett Lane and the B556 Harper Lane between Radlett and Shenley.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has been contacted for comment.