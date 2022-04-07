News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Live updates as armed police swoop on Catherine Street in St Albans

Harry Rutter

Published: 1:55 PM April 7, 2022
Updated: 2:06 PM April 7, 2022
Police have closed Catherine Street in St Albans this afternoon (April 7). 

Police closed Catherine Street in St Albans this afternoon (April 7).

Armed police made an arrest after swooping on a street in St Albans this afternoon.  

Officers closed Catherine Street shortly after 1.30pm today (April 7).  

Armed officer on scene in Catherine Street St Albans.

Armed officer on scene in Catherine Street St Albans.

Pictures from the scene show several officers, complete with guns, outside a property.  

An eye-witness claimed police were “screaming at people” and telling residents to get into their homes in the “scary” ordeal.  

One resident said: “Yikes it’s all kicking off on Catherine Street. 

Police have closed Catherine Street in St Albans this afternoon (April 7).

Police closed Catherine Street in St Albans this afternoon (April 7).

“Armed police are opposite Lawes & Sons Butchers. 

“Road [is] now closed and police screaming at people to get back in their houses and not enter the road. Quite scary stuff.”

Catherine Street has since reopened.  

Hertfordshire Police has been contacted for a comment.  

