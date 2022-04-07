Updated

Armed police made an arrest after swooping on a street in St Albans this afternoon.

Officers closed Catherine Street shortly after 1.30pm today (April 7).

Armed officer on scene in Catherine Street St Albans. - Credit: Archant

Pictures from the scene show several officers, complete with guns, outside a property.

An eye-witness claimed police were “screaming at people” and telling residents to get into their homes in the “scary” ordeal.

One resident said: “Yikes it’s all kicking off on Catherine Street.

Police closed Catherine Street in St Albans this afternoon (April 7). - Credit: Archant

“Armed police are opposite Lawes & Sons Butchers.

“Road [is] now closed and police screaming at people to get back in their houses and not enter the road. Quite scary stuff.”

Catherine Street has since reopened.

Hertfordshire Police has been contacted for a comment.