Updated
Live updates as armed police swoop on Catherine Street in St Albans
Published: 1:55 PM April 7, 2022
Updated: 2:06 PM April 7, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Armed police made an arrest after swooping on a street in St Albans this afternoon.
Officers closed Catherine Street shortly after 1.30pm today (April 7).
Pictures from the scene show several officers, complete with guns, outside a property.
An eye-witness claimed police were “screaming at people” and telling residents to get into their homes in the “scary” ordeal.
One resident said: “Yikes it’s all kicking off on Catherine Street.
“Armed police are opposite Lawes & Sons Butchers.
“Road [is] now closed and police screaming at people to get back in their houses and not enter the road. Quite scary stuff.”
Most Read
- 1 Live updates as armed police swoop on Catherine Street in St Albans
- 2 Leading figure in St Albans theatre scene jailed for paedophilia
- 3 The latest court results for the St Albans area
- 4 Revealed: Hertfordshire's most popular postcodes
- 5 Johnson, Javid and Sunak visit Welwyn Garden City's New QEII Hospital
- 6 More homes planned for village Green Belt
- 7 7 free things to do in Hertfordshire
- 8 Banned BMW driver caught ‘asking for fuel money’ on M1
- 9 New ‘Netflix’ spy series filming continues near St Albans
- 10 'Bless this pub and all who drink in it' - Ye Olde Fighting Cocks reopens
Catherine Street has since reopened.
Hertfordshire Police has been contacted for a comment.