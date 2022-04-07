Three men were arrested by armed police in St Albans this afternoon as part of an ongoing investigation into the importation of firearms.

Officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) carried out a warrant in Catherine Street shortly after 1.30pm today (April 7).

An eye-witness claimed police were “screaming at people” and telling residents to get into their homes in the “scary” ordeal.

Police closed Catherine Street in St Albans this afternoon (April 7). - Credit: Archant

One resident said: “Yikes it’s all kicking off on Catherine Street.

“Armed police are opposite Lawes & Sons Butchers.

“Police screaming at people to get back in their houses and not enter the road. Quite scary stuff.”

A 37-year-old, 30-year-old and 39-year-old man, all from St Albans, were arrested at the scene and have been taken to police custody for questioning.

A subsequent search of the property was then carried out by armed police officers.

Detective Inspector David Skarratts, from ERSOU, said: “This was a planned operation as part of an on-going investigation into the importation of firearms, and there is no wider threat to the public.

“We’re committed to tackling firearms criminality in Hertfordshire and beyond in order to make the eastern region a safer place.”