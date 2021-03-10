St Albans to Worms fundraiser aims for new £2,500 target

Published: 12:34 PM March 10, 2021

A team of 11 fundraisers - based in both St Albans and Worms, Germany - have been fundraising for Earthworks by running, walking and cycling two return trips between the towns - Credit: St Albans to Worms team

A team of fundraisers - based both in St Albans and in our twin town of Worms, Germany - have been busy walking, running and cycling the distance between the two places... not once, but twice!

Originally setting out to cover the 926 mile round trip that separates the twin towns by pounding the pavement in the name of charity, the team, which is comprised of eight St Albans natives and three Worms residents, decided that the challenge wasn't... well, challenging enough. So, after doubling their efforts, they have set their sight on travelling 1,852 miles in just 60 days.

Sporting the colours of St Albans City FC, Colin Toms didn't let the snowfall back in February stop him from getting the miles in! - Credit: Supplied by Lewis Wynne

Now 23 days and 100 miles from the revised finish line, the fundraisers are now just shy of their £2,500 goal, with all proceeds donated to the St Albans-based charity, Earthworks, which provides horticultural training for people with learning difficulties.

The idea for the fundraiser was born out of frustration; with the St Albans gaggle's annual trip to Worms cancelled last Easter in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team put their heads together (virtually, of course) to brainstorm ideas that would bring them and their German pals together, even though they were around 500 miles apart.

Adrian Hooper, one of the St Albans octet, said: "It’s been fantastic taking put in the Earthworks fundraiser to raise money for such a great local charity.

Adrian Hooper (left) and Andrew Levey (right) sporting the football strips of St Albans City FC and FC Wormatia Worms respectively - Credit: Supplied by Lewis Wynne

"We achieved our initial target so quickly that we decided to double the distance and do the equivalent of another return trip to Worms. Our good friends in Germany have helped us cover the distance and the challenge has really strengthened the relationship between our twin towns.

"We’re hugely proud to represent St Albans and we’re all excited about being able to visit Worms in person again soon."

Rhys Wynne (left) and Worms native Markus Weller on a previous trip to Germany - Credit: Supplied by Lewis Wynne

Lewis Wynne added: "We’ve had so much fun working together with our German friends to raise money for Earthworks, which is such a great local charity.

"All of us are so grateful for everyone’s incredible generosity and we would be so appreciative if we could receive a few more donations in order to reach our target of £2,500."

Team member Rhys Wynne will also running a marathon later this year in aid of the charity.

To donate to the St Albans to Worms (and back, twice!) fundraiser, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LewisTomos.



