Filming of Netflix series The Crown at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Archant

With its historic streets, magnificent Cathedral and Roman ruins, St Albans is frequently used by filmmakers for movies and TV series.

As filming of the upcoming Wonka movie starring Timothée Chalamet comes to St Albans, with film crews setting up in Verulamium Park, here's 13 other productions that have been partly shot on location in the city and surrounding areas.

Wonka is being filmed in St Albans, the HertsAdvertiser can exclusively confirm. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Everyone from Sean Connery to Rowan Atkinson, and TV detective Inspector Morse to those cheeky lads from The Inbetweeners have visited St Albans, Hertfordshire, for filming.

So have the makers of Netflix royal drama The Crown and the producers of the James Bond franchise even created a film studios in the district for one 007 blockbuster starring Pierce Brosnan.

Behind the scenes of filming The Crown at St Albans Cathedral for season two. The Cathedral entrance was used for the marriage of Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) to Tony Armstrong-Jones (Matthew Goode), doubling for Westminster Abbey. - Credit: Alex Bailey / Netflix

Wonka, the latest movie to be added to St Albans' screen credits, will see Dune star Timothée Chalamet play a young Willy Wonka in an origins story about the eccentric chocolate factory owner.

A prequel to events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, it is described by Warner Bros. Studios as a "family oriented musical".

Last year Timothée Chalamet posted on Instagram a picture of himself in costume as Willy Wonka with the words: "The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last ... 🏭WONKA🍫"

This is a quote from Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, which was later used in Gene Wilder's 1971 movie, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Based at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, Wonka isn't the first film inspired by Roald Dahl's much-loved characters to have been shot on location in the county.

Tim Burton's 2005 fantasy movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starring Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka was partly filmed at Hatfield House.

The Hertfordshire stately home doubled for the inside of the mansion of Veruca Salt's family.

They filmed the Salt family's press conference after winning a coveted 'Golden Ticket' inside the Armoury of Hatfield House, with James Fox playing Mr Salt.

It is not known yet who will be filming in St Albans.