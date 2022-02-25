Exclusive
Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet is being filmed in Verulamium Park
- Credit: Pearce Bates
The Herts Advertiser can exclusively confirm that blockbuster film Wonka is being filmed in St Albans, according to a production letter.
The document, seen by this newspaper, reveals all about the big-budget movie which stars Timothée Chalamet.
Film crews have already started setting up production in Verulamium Park yesterday (February 24), with tracks being led to St Albans Cathedral on Abbey Mill Lane.
Wonka is being produced by Warner Bros Studios and will also star Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson, so it's likely the A-listers will spend time in the city.
Wonka! a prequel to Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, is being filmed. The film will share the story of Willy Wonka's early life, before he met Charlie.
The family musical fantasy film is set to be released in March 2023. St Albans joins a long list of other cities and towns in England where the film has been shot so far: Bath, London, Oxford and Lyme Regis.
A spokesperson from St Albans Council confirmed that filming would be starting.
They said: "A film production is using the park after reaching a contractual agreement with us. There are no road closures involved that I am aware of."
Warner Bros were contacted for comment but have yet to respond at this time.