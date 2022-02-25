News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Exclusive

Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet is being filmed in Verulamium Park

Rosie Boon

Published: 10:05 AM February 25, 2022
Wonka is being filmed in St Albans, the HertsAdvertiser can exclusively confirm.

Wonka is being filmed in St Albans, the HertsAdvertiser can exclusively confirm. - Credit: Pearce Bates

The Herts Advertiser can exclusively confirm that blockbuster film Wonka is being filmed in St Albans, according to a production letter. 

The document, seen by this newspaper, reveals all about the big-budget movie which stars Timothée Chalamet.

Film crews have already started setting up production in Verulamium Park yesterday (February 24), with tracks being led to St Albans Cathedral on Abbey Mill Lane.

 

Production for Wonka has started setting up the set in Verulamium Park. 

Production for Wonka has started setting up the set in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Production crews setting up for the Wonka film in Verulamium Park. 

Production crews setting up for the Wonka film in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Wonka is being produced by Warner Bros Studios and will also star Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson, so it's likely the A-listers will spend time in the city. 

Wonka! a prequel to Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, is being filmed. The film will share the story of Willy Wonka's early life, before he met Charlie. 

The family musical fantasy film is set to be released in March 2023. St Albans joins a long list of other cities and towns in England where the film has been shot so far: Bath, London, Oxford and Lyme Regis. 

Equipment being laid out on site for the family musical Wonka. 

Equipment being laid out on site for the family musical Wonka. - Credit: Pearce Bates

A spokesperson from St Albans Council confirmed that filming would be starting. 

They said: "A film production is using the park after reaching a contractual agreement with us. There are no road closures involved that I am aware of."

Warner Bros film Wonka will be filmed in Verulamium Park.

Warner Bros film Wonka will be filmed in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Crews setting up Wonka production in an area of Verulamium Park.

Crews setting up Wonka production in an area of Verulamium Park. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Warner Bros were contacted for comment but have yet to respond at this time. 

