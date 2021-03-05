PTA gifts a bear to more than 300 pupils to commemorate return to school

Published: 11:12 AM March 5, 2021

The PTA of a St Albans school have a bear-y special gift waiting for returning pupils on Monday, March 8.

More than 300 pupils coming back to Bernards Heath Infant and Nursery School will receive a 'Welcome Back Bear'.

Bernards Heath joins other schools across the county, including Alban City School, who are putting in a valiant effort to boost morale in their pupils.

The Welcome Back Bears commemorate the year of disrupted learning faced by pupils at Bernards Heath Infant and Nursery School - Credit: Bernards Heath Infant and Nursery School

Ahead of their arrival, the children have received a photo of their new bears, and, according to deputy head Miss Lottie Wolfson, anticipation and excitement is at an all-time high.

One parent said: "Wow! This is such a lovely idea. I have just shown Sandro and he is so excited.

"He has been really upset about coming to school as he said he will miss Mummy and might need a hug in the day and I won’t be here. I was actually thinking to put a small teddy in his bag...this is perfect. Thank you all for work you are putting in to making the return for the kids special."

Pupil Orla added: "I am so excited about meeting my bear. I will look after him."

More than 300 pupils will receive a Welcome Back Bear on their first day back at school on Monday (March 8) - Credit: Bernards Heath Infant and Nursery School

Each bear given to a child will come with a letter, which celebrates the adversity overcome during the last 12 months, and sets an optimistic tone for the times ahead.

This letter will accompany the Welcome Back Bears given to pupils at Bernards Heath Infant and Nursery School on Monday - Credit: Bernards Heath Infant and Nursery School

Another parent took the time to praise the school's efforts during lockdown: "Thank you so so much for this and everything that you as a team have done to support home learning.

"We have really enjoyed the lessons and completing all the activities you have set and have massively appreciated all the feedback and encouragement that you have given Harry over the last two months. Huge thank you and we will look forward to seeing you next week!"

Miss Wolfson said: "We can't wait to have them all back at school."

