School gives pupils teddies to make lockdown more bear-able

Published: 12:00 PM February 15, 2021

The bear necessities are all that pupils from one St Albans school need to help them get through the pressures of lockdown and home schooling.

Alban City School headteacher Gilly Stray wanted to bring a smile to children's faces, and decided to treat all 400 pupils to their own special teddy bear.

She said: “I have ordered a little teddy bear for every child in the school as a well done for all their hard work this half-term in such difficult circumstances, and to keep us all together as a community.”

Chair of the Parent Teacher Association Lizzi Hodgkinson said that children have been excited to have their bears with them for their online lessons.

She added: "The bears will be a lovely momento of such a crazy time in their lives. It was also lovely for the children to know that, whilst most of them can’t attend school at the moment, the staff are still thinking of them."

400 pupils at Alban City School received a teddy bear. - Credit: Alban City School

