News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

School gives pupils teddies to make lockdown more bear-able

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:00 PM February 15, 2021   
400 pupils at Alban City School received a teddy bear.

400 pupils at Alban City School received a teddy bear. - Credit: Alban City School

The bear necessities are all that pupils from one St Albans school need to help them get through the pressures of lockdown and home schooling.

Alban City School headteacher Gilly Stray wanted to bring a smile to children's faces, and decided to treat all 400 pupils to their own special teddy bear.

She said:  “I have ordered a little teddy bear for every child in the school as a well done for all their hard work this half-term in such difficult circumstances, and to keep us all together as a community.”

Chair of the Parent Teacher Association Lizzi Hodgkinson said that children have been excited to have their bears with them for their online lessons.

She added: "The bears will be a lovely momento of such a crazy time in their lives. It was also lovely for the children to know that, whilst most of them can’t attend school at the moment, the staff are still thinking of them."

400 pupils at Alban City School received a teddy bear.

400 pupils at Alban City School received a teddy bear. - Credit: Alban City School

400 pupils at Alban City School received a teddy bear.

400 pupils at Alban City School received a teddy bear. - Credit: Alban City School


You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harpenden Road, St Albans.

Property of the Week

Property Spotlight: An Art Deco home close to excellent St Albans schools

Herts Ad Property team

Logo Icon
Batchwood Hall vaccination drive thru

Coronavirus | Video

Batchwood delivers drive-thru COVID vaccinations in sub-zero temperatures

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Hospital will be staying put for now

St Albans City Hospital

St Albans Minor Injuries Unit to remain closed

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Matt Eden and Nicola Norton with their daughter, Ellie

Couple speak of new-build woes at Kingsbury Gardens home

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus