7 of Hertfordshire's prettiest villages

Published: 4:16 PM July 21, 2021

Wheathampstead is one of the loveliest villages in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Archant

When it comes to picture perfect villages, visitors to Hertfordshire are overwhelmed with options.

Offering more rolling hills, quaint high streets and charming village greens than you could shake a Barbour jacket or Hunter welly at, these beauties are seven of our absolute favourite day trip destinations...

Aldbury, Hertfordshire

Stocks Road, Aldbury. - Credit: Google Streetview

Just outside Tring, with the rolling Chiltern Hills on its doorstep, is the beautiful village of Aldbury.

Its pretty pond offers the ultimate in chocolate box charm, though its medieval stocks remind residents that life here hasn't always been idyllic.

In addition to its historic homes and fine views over surrounding countryside, Aldbury also benefits from a popular local, The Greyhound Inn, as well as the varied delights of the nearby Ashridge Estate.

The village's beauty hasn't been lost on film and TV producers, either: it's appeared in Midsomer Murders, Inspector Morse and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, among others.

Preston, Hertfordshire

Preston village centre. - Credit: Google Streetview

Easy on the eye Preston has community spirit in spades: its village pub, The Red Lion, is the UK's first community-owned public house, having been bought from Whitbread by a group of locals in 1982.

Three miles south of Hitchin, the peaceful idyll is also home to Princess Helena College, a day and boarding school which sadly closes next month after 201 years.

Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire

Wheathampstead's picture perfect high street - Credit: Archant

A chocolate box village with its own micropub, Wheathampstead blends a rich history with a very modern twist.

Ideally located between Harpenden and Welwyn Garden City, it's surrounded by gorgeous, easily accessible countryside, including Nomansland Common and Heartwood Forest.

The Bull – now a Miller & Carter steak restaurant – is in a coveted location in the heart of the village, adjacent to the River Lea.

L’Olivo on Marford Road offers a fine dining feast which attracts foodies from miles around and is considered one of the best Italians in Hertfordshire.

St Ippoplyts, Hertfordshire

The Grade II listed Olive Branch on Stevenage Road, St Ippolyts. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Nestled between Hitchin and Stevenage in a gap in the Chiltern Hills, the village of St Ippolyts offers the charm of village life with the convenience of these nearby towns.

There are many charming period properties in its village centre, including 17th century gabled houses and 16th century timber-framed homes.

For a rural village, St Ippolyts has a surprisingly large number of pubs within walking distance; The Rusty Gun, The Bird in Hand and The Bull offer a range of food and drink options to suit all tastes.

Redbourn, Hertfordshire

Cottages on Redbourn Common - Credit: Archant

Well placed for Harpenden and access to the M1, Redbourn boasts a busy high street packed with independent shops.

A previous Hertfordshire Village of the Year winner, its attractions include a trio of pubs and the Common, a large open space that's a huge hit with cricketers, joggers and dog walkers.

The annual Hertfordshire Show takes place just outside the village, while the Redbournbury Mill is another local attraction.

Ayot St Lawrence, Hertfordshire

Ayot St Lawrence is chocolate box-pretty. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

With its adorable cottages and picturesque rural setting, Ayot St Lawrence is best-known for its links to playwright George Bernard Shaw (whose former home is now a National Trust property, Shaw's Corner).

Located between Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City and Harpenden, it was crowned Hertfordshire's most expensive village by Zoopla last year, thanks to house prices averaging £1,655,077.

It's home to a characterful 14th century inn, The Brocket Arms, and alongside smaller neighbours Ayot Green and Ayot St Peter, is known as one of 'the Ayots'.

Much Hadham, Hertfordshire

High Street, Much Hadham. - Credit: Google Streetview

Named among the Sunday Times' best places to live in the UK in 2018, Much Hadham is a picturesque village with a strong sense of community spirit.

Located between Ware and Bishop's Stortford, its historic high street is flanked by characterful buildings, including The Bull, a popular family and dog-friendly village pub serving a range of hearty homemade fare.