Area Guide: The Hertfordshire market town of Hitchin

Hitchin’s historic town centre is packed with beautifully preserved Tudor and Georgian buildings.

The wool trade gave the area prominence during the 17th century, when it became a popular place for travellers to and from London to break up their journeys.

Today, the cobbled Market Place, flanked by shops and restaurants, is a favoured spot for special events in the town.

Amenities and attractions

Hitchin's town centre offers up all the usual chain stores alongside a healthy mix of independents.

The busy market trades four days a week, with a general market on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, plus antiques and collectibles on Fridays and a car boot sale on Sundays. A craft and farmers’ market is held on the last Saturday of the month.

St Mary's is the largest parish church in Hertfordshire. It dates back to 1190, but many believe King Offa founded a church on its site in the 8th century.

The British Schools Museum, based in original Victorian and Edwardian school buildings on Queen Street, gives visitors an insight into what education used to be like. There's also a tearoom and shop.

The North Hertfordshire Museum offers four galleries full of exhibits with a local theme and also has an on-site café and shop.

The Hitchin Festival - dubbed "a summer festival for the people of Hitchin by the people of Hitchin" - runs every July, pandemics permitting.

Hitchin Lavender is a huge draw in the summer months, with visitors flocking to enjoy the 25 miles of lavender fields and the fabulous photo opportunities they present. Owned and operated by a local family, there's a restaurant, gift shop and play area, making for an ideal day trip.

Green space

Windmill Hill offers fine views of the town centre and an is an ideal place for a picnic in the summer months, while Bancroft Gardens has a splash park, basketball court, bandstand, children's play area, pair of bowling greens and private tennis club.

Just outside the town centre is Butts Close, an 11-acre park believed to have been used as an archery ground during medieval times.

Claims to fame

Hitchin also has its fair share of celeb connections: England and Arsenal star Jack Wilshere, singer James Bay and TV journalist Jennie Bond are all from here and popular TV drama Doctor Foster, starring Suranne Jones and Jodie Comer, was filmed in the town.

Schools

A large part of Hitchin’s appeal to families comes from its many excellent state schools.

Samuel Lucas JMI is a popular Ofsted 'outstanding' primary school close to the centre of town, while secondaries Hitchin Boys' School - where James Bay went - and Hitchin Girls' School, are also rated 'outstanding'.

Food and drink

Places to eat are plentiful, offering food from a variety of cultures.

Large chains such as Zizzi sit alongside independent eateries such as Los Reyes tapas restaurant, Bar Azita Mediterranean grill and Kazoku, a Japanese eaterie.

Hermitage Rd, which sits on the street of the same name, is a popular restaurant/theatre hybrid inside a former ballroom. Private dining and live music are also on offer.

Chilli B's, located in a Victorian building on pretty Bucklersbury, is a great place for breakfast or lunch, while The Victoria is a live music pub with a buzzing beer garden.

Property

According to Rightmove, the average sale price for a property in Hitchin over the last year was £431,455, up 1 per cent on 12 months ago.

The majority of sales were of semi-detached properties, selling for an average price of £475,052.

Homes currently on the market in Hitchin include a six-bed Victorian detached house on Highbury Road for £1.75m, a three-bed Georgian Grade II listed townhouse on Tilehouse Street for £845,000 and a two-bed ground floor apartment on Coopers Yard for £285,000.

Transport

Hitchin is three miles from the A1(M) and 10 miles from the M1. Its mainline station is just half an hour from London King's Cross.

Sport and leisure

Other outlets for sport are found in several of the town's leisure centres and gyms.

If you're into fitness, there are a selection of running clubs with early morning jogging for the brave and keen.

Hitchin Swimming Centre has two indoor pools and an outdoor heated option which is open during the summer months.







