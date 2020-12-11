Advanced search

Successful theatre company looking for new trustees

PUBLISHED: 17:30 11 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 11 December 2020

Trestle masks. The St Albans-based theatre company is looking for new trustees. Picture: Platform64

Trestle masks. The St Albans-based theatre company is looking for new trustees. Picture: Platform64

A St Albans-based mask and physical theatre company is looking for new trustees.

Trestle Theatre Company has been delivering education workshops and training since 1981. Its mission is to inspire creativity through participation and dialogue and their ever-engaging masks.

Following a staffing restructure in November 2019, and the consequent challenges that COVID-19 has bought to the arts sector this year, Trestle creatives are looking for new trustees to join them on the next phase of their journey as they move into their 40th birthday year.

Based at Trestle Arts Base in Russet Drive, Trestle welcomes applications from people of all backgrounds and particularly encourage interest from minoritised ethnic communities, those with lived experience of disability, and those under 25, as these are currently underrepresented on the board.

More information regarding the role and how to apply can be found at www.trestle.org.uk/opportunities or by calling Trestle directly on 01727 850950.

