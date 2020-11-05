St Albans theatre company to support culture during second lockdown

Mask and physical theatre company Trestle has pledged to continue to support culture in St Albans throughout the second national lockdown.

After what has been a tumultuous year for the arts, Trestle Arts Base in Russet Drive has once again closed its doors to the public.

This latest closure follows the amazing news that Trestle has successfully received funding from the government’s Cultural Recovery Fund.

The Arts Base will close until December 2 in line with current government COVID-19 guidelines.

Although the hard-working team members at Trestle are hugely disappointed that their face-to-face classes must cease again for the time being, organisers will be continuing their creative offer online over the coming weeks and will be back in person as soon as possible.

Trestle’s inclusive groups and Trestle School of Drama classes will all continue online, alongside many of the theatre company’s regular classes.

Creatives are also delighted that Trestle’s mask department will remain open for orders during this time.

Helen Barnett, Trestle’s creative director, said: “Even though we are facing a setback in terms of face-to-face provision over the coming weeks, we have been so pleased to have spent the time with our groups that we have and have learnt how to respond quickly to this ever-changing landscape with both positivity and flexibility.

“The whole team at Trestle continue to work tirelessly whether from home or in our mask workshop finding new ways of creatively engaging with our community and we are determined to continue this work over the next few weeks and beyond.”

Trestle continues to look to the future and to its programmed events in January.

A spokesperson added: “We hope that the future relaxing of these restrictions will mean that we are still able to welcome audiences to Lamphouse Theatre’s production of A Christmas Carol.”

Trestle’s Gallery Café will also be remaining open during the national lockdown, for takeaway only.

Rhian Desborough, Trestle’s brand manager, said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be offering a COVID-secure takeaway service from our Gallery Café.”

The opening times are Monday to Thursday, 9am to noon.

For more, visit www.trestle.org.uk

