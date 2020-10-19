Trestle Theatre Company’s £65k boost from government’s £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund

Trestle Theatre Company in St Albans has received money from the Government's £1.57billion Cultural Recovery Funding from Arts Council England.

An innovative cultural hub in St Albans has been awarded nearly £65,000 to help it bounce back from the impact of COVID-19.

Trestle Theatre Company has been awarded £64,904.00 as part of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF), to help ensure it has a viable future.

The mask and physical theatre company based at Trestle Arts Base, in Russet Drive, has been making innovative theatre since 1981.

In recent years Trestle has focused its work on school workshops, performances and teacher training, working in partnership with schools, further education colleges, PRUs and universities, both nationally and internationally, to deliver the skills and resources needed to encourage high quality learning through the arts.

Helen Barnett, creative director of Trestle, said: “After what has been a very difficult few months for all arts organisations we are delighted to have been awarded a grant from Cultural Recovery Fund.

“Trestle engages with over 100 local individuals each week and it has been a delight to see the joy that returning to our regular sessions over the last few weeks has bought them.

“This funding will allow us not only to continue and expand the offers we already have in place but to bring back vital staff to help as we look towards building a sustainable future for the company and the local communities, teachers and young people that we work with.”

Trestle Theatre Company is one of 1,385 cultural and creative organisations that received a total of £257 million of investment in the first round of the Culture Recovery Fund grants programme being administered by Arts Council England.

Helen added: “We also know that this fund did not reach all the creative organisations and individuals that so desperately needed it.

“We have always supported local artists and creatives and we are committed to broadening our engagement with them utilising this fund.”

Trestle’s mission is to inspire creativity through participation and dialogue and creatives do this by approaching opportunities with an open mind, playful approach and their ever surprising and engaging masks.

For more on Trestle Theatre Company, visit www.trestle.org.uk or Facebook/TrestleTheatre