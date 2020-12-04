See The Secret Garden at St Albans theatre this Christmas

You can see The Secret Garden on stage at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans this Christmas. Picture: Nick Clarke Nick Clarke

You are invited to see The Secret Garden in St Albans this Christmas at the Abbey Theatre.

The Company of Ten’s Christmas production is a spellbinding retelling of the Frances Hodgson Burnett classic, a tale of transformation through the power of friendship.

Young Mary Lennox is orphaned in India and goes to stay with her uncle in Yorkshire.

She doesn’t fit in to her new surroundings, but then she meets Dickon, whose life revolves around nature.

Together the two grow closer and discover a secret garden – and as the garden transforms so do the lives of Mary, her uncle and her invalid cousin, and the power of new life casts its blessing over everyone.

According to the Sunday Independent, “Neil Duffield’s adaptation is as faithful as it is light in touch”.

The Stage said that it “holds an audience of children spellbound”.

In other words, it’s the perfect family show for Christmas.

Director Katherine Barry is delighted to be bringing such a timeless classic to the Abbey Theatre stage.

“If there was ever a time when we all needed a little bit of Christmas magic in our lives it is now.

“I love the story of The Secret Garden with its emphasis on making things better and beautiful through the transformative power of friendship and care.

“My cast of six players and I spent the first few weeks rehearsing via Zoom, which was a new one for me.

“Everyone has worked tremendously hard and they have adapted to the new way of doing things brilliantly.

“We have been on the stage for a couple of weeks now and really enjoy the freedom that brings.

“We can’t wait to share our show with audiences, whether in the theatre or at home watching us via the internet.”

Katherine added: “The message of The Secret Garden is a pertinent one for us today, I think.

“Everyone has had a lot to deal with over the past year and I wouldn’t blame anyone for feeling a little gloomy.

“But caring for each other and working together will create a better world and a brighter future.”

Performances take place on the Abbey Theatre main stage from Saturday, December 19 to Wednesday, December 30 at various times.

To book tickets, visit www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.

