Advanced search

Review: 'Tremendous' production of The Addams Family in Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 11:07 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 16 October 2019

The cast of Harpenden Musical Theatre Company's production of The Addams Family.

The cast of Harpenden Musical Theatre Company's production of The Addams Family.

HMTC

John Manning reviews Harpenden Musical Theatre Company's production of The Addams Family musical at Harpenden Public Halls.

The Addams Family musical played at Harpenden Public HallsThe Addams Family musical played at Harpenden Public Halls

For much of my life, the comically ghoulish Addams Family was an important feature for television viewing, but I must admit to having doubts about a musical version.

But last week's production of the show by the Harpenden Musical Theatre Company quickly cast any such thoughts from my mind.

Put simply, it was funny with good, well performed music and packed with performers who produced first-class characterisation.

Along with so many other musicals, The Addams Family is a love story - or series of love stories - although the very nature, a twisted and very amusing one.

With such a strong cast it would be hard to pick any one member for extra applause, but Graham Breeze as Gomez Addams and Charlotte Gregory as his wife Morticia carried a lot of the weight of the show with tremendous skill and not a little dance dexterity in their wonderful Tango De Amor.

Young lovers Wednesday Addams, played by Silvia Colucci, and Lucas Beineke were great fun, as were Martin Scott and Issy Wiggs as the parents of Lucas.

Issy showed she had a wonderful voice which I hope we will have a chance to hear again.

Nigel Harvey was outstanding as Uncle Fester with Gideon Metcalf as Pugsley Addams, Emma Orr as Grandma Addams, and Roger Monson as the butler all more than pulling their weight.

Director Jason Lane pulled off a tremendous production and musical director Graham Thompson with his band of 11 musicians gave the audience a fine performance.

This really was a very funny, well produced and thoroughly enjoyable show.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

St Albans climate activist arrested at Extinction Rebellion protest

Nigel Harvey from St Albans was arrested at an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest. Picture: Clare Harvey

Former Tory MP slams Boris’ Brexit ‘chaos’ in St Albans

MP Dominic Grieve spoke on Thursday about his thoughts on Boris' Brexit chaos. Picture: St Albans For Europe

Homes in former Harpenden House Hotel building to launch this weekend

Welcombe House, Southdown Road, Harpenden. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Police take a tough stance on St Albans burglaries

Police are cracking down on St Albans burglaries. Picture: Archant

‘Car-free day’ backed by councillors in St Albans

Children in St Albans played in the street on World Car Free Day, and councillors are proposing a similar scheme for the whole city. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District

Most Read

St Albans climate activist arrested at Extinction Rebellion protest

Nigel Harvey from St Albans was arrested at an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest. Picture: Clare Harvey

Former Tory MP slams Boris’ Brexit ‘chaos’ in St Albans

MP Dominic Grieve spoke on Thursday about his thoughts on Boris' Brexit chaos. Picture: St Albans For Europe

Homes in former Harpenden House Hotel building to launch this weekend

Welcombe House, Southdown Road, Harpenden. Picture: Fairview New Homes

Police take a tough stance on St Albans burglaries

Police are cracking down on St Albans burglaries. Picture: Archant

‘Car-free day’ backed by councillors in St Albans

Children in St Albans played in the street on World Car Free Day, and councillors are proposing a similar scheme for the whole city. Picture: Playing Out St Albans District

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Review: ‘Sinister’ Dealing With Clair play at St Albans’ Abbey Theatre

Company of Ten's production of Dealing with Clair at the Abbey Theatre Studio. Picture: Nick Clarke / Abbey Theatre

Review: ‘Tremendous’ production of The Addams Family in Harpenden

The cast of Harpenden Musical Theatre Company's production of The Addams Family.

Craft fair in Redbourn this weekend

Redbourn in Bloom returns on October 26 and 27.

Review: St Albans St Cecilia Festival Society concert ‘a triumph’ at the Cathedral

St Albans Cathedral. Picture: DANNY LOO

Harpenden pupils sweep the board at UK Go championships

Pupils from Harpenden Academy scooped awards at the UK Go Championships in Cambridge. Picture: Harpenden Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists