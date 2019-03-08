Review: 'Tremendous' production of The Addams Family in Harpenden

For much of my life, the comically ghoulish Addams Family was an important feature for television viewing, but I must admit to having doubts about a musical version.

But last week's production of the show by the Harpenden Musical Theatre Company quickly cast any such thoughts from my mind.

Put simply, it was funny with good, well performed music and packed with performers who produced first-class characterisation.

Along with so many other musicals, The Addams Family is a love story - or series of love stories - although the very nature, a twisted and very amusing one.

With such a strong cast it would be hard to pick any one member for extra applause, but Graham Breeze as Gomez Addams and Charlotte Gregory as his wife Morticia carried a lot of the weight of the show with tremendous skill and not a little dance dexterity in their wonderful Tango De Amor.

Young lovers Wednesday Addams, played by Silvia Colucci, and Lucas Beineke were great fun, as were Martin Scott and Issy Wiggs as the parents of Lucas.

Issy showed she had a wonderful voice which I hope we will have a chance to hear again.

Nigel Harvey was outstanding as Uncle Fester with Gideon Metcalf as Pugsley Addams, Emma Orr as Grandma Addams, and Roger Monson as the butler all more than pulling their weight.

Director Jason Lane pulled off a tremendous production and musical director Graham Thompson with his band of 11 musicians gave the audience a fine performance.

This really was a very funny, well produced and thoroughly enjoyable show.