Gallery

Pictures of St Albans pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena

The Ugly sisters and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pamela Raith Photography

Cinderella is this year’s St Albans pantomime and if you’ve not gone to the ball yet, here’s a look at The Alban Arena’s glittering Christmas treat.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Starring S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens and CBeebies’ Mr Bloom, aka Ben Faulks, the panto plays at the St Albans theatre until Sunday, January 6, 2019.

Petite pop princess Rachel Stevens plays the Fairy Godmother in the festive show, while Ben Faulks makes a great Buttons.

From the team at Evolution, the panto also stars St Albans favourites Bob Golding, Ian Kirkby and Jemma Carlisle.

Normally seen in a dress as the panto’s Dame, Alban Arena patron Bob Golding is in trousers this year as Dandini.

Rachel Stevens as the Fairy Godmother in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Rachel Stevens as the Fairy Godmother in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

He is the advisor to Prince Charming, who is played by Kane Oliver Parry.

Ian Kirkby is back as Baron Hardup, the father of Cinderella, with the lovely Jemma Carlisle returning to the Arena in the title role.

Cinders lives a life of drudgery and is bullied by the horrible Ugly sisters, Donaldina (Hugh O’Donnell) and Melania (Aaron Alexander).

Take a look at these pictures of Cinderella.

Tickets for the panto are available from The Alban Arena website at www.alban-arena.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01727 844488.

Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Bob Golding as Dandini in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Bob Golding as Dandini in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

We'll have to do it again then! Buttons, the Ugly sisters, Dandini and Baron Hardup in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. We'll have to do it again then! Buttons, the Ugly sisters, Dandini and Baron Hardup in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

We'll have to do it again then! Buttons, the Ugly sisters, Dandini and Baron Hardup in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. We'll have to do it again then! Buttons, the Ugly sisters, Dandini and Baron Hardup in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Ben Faulks, aka CBeebies' Mr Bloom, as Buttons in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Ben Faulks, aka CBeebies' Mr Bloom, as Buttons in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Ben Faulks as Buttons in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Ben Faulks as Buttons in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Ian Kirkby as Baron Hardup and Ben Faulks as Buttons in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Ian Kirkby as Baron Hardup and Ben Faulks as Buttons in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Ian Kirkby as Baron Hardup and Ben Faulks as Buttons in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Ian Kirkby as Baron Hardup and Ben Faulks as Buttons in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. The Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Fairy Godmother (Rachel Stevens) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Fairy Godmother (Rachel Stevens) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. The Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

It fits! Prince Charming tries on the slipper on Cinders' foot in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. It fits! Prince Charming tries on the slipper on Cinders' foot in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Dandini (Bob Golding) with the Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Dandini (Bob Golding) with the Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Ugly sisters and Prince Charming in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. The Ugly sisters and Prince Charming in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Prince Charming and the Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Prince Charming and the Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Prince Charming holding Cinders' glass slipper in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Prince Charming holding Cinders' glass slipper in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

It's approaching midnight at the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. It's approaching midnight at the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) at the ball in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) at the ball in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) at the ball in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) at the ball in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) at the ball in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) at the ball in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Ugly sisters at the ball with Prince Charming and Dandini in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. The Ugly sisters at the ball with Prince Charming and Dandini in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Ugly sisters at the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. The Ugly sisters at the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Ugly sisters at the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. The Ugly sisters at the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) off to the ball in a flying carriage in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) off to the ball in a flying carriage in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) off to the ball in a flying carriage in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) off to the ball in a flying carriage in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) shall go to the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) shall go to the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) off to the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) off to the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Fairy Godmother (Rachel Stevens) and Cinders (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. The Fairy Godmother (Rachel Stevens) and Cinders (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) shall go to the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) shall go to the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Cinderella being transformed ahead of going to the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Cinderella being transformed ahead of going to the ball in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Buttons (Ben Faulks) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Buttons (Ben Faulks) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Buttons (Ben Faulks) and Cinders (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Buttons (Ben Faulks) and Cinders (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Buttons (Ben Faulks) and Cinders (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Buttons (Ben Faulks) and Cinders (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Jemma Carlisle as Cinderella in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Jemma Carlisle as Cinderella in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Buttons (Ben Faulks) and Cinders (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Buttons (Ben Faulks) and Cinders (Jemma Carlisle) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Ugly sisters bullying Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) in Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. The Ugly sisters bullying Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) in Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Jemma Carlisle as Cinderella in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Jemma Carlisle as Cinderella in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Ugly sisters in their UK Brexit dresses in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. The Ugly sisters in their UK Brexit dresses in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Dandini (Bob Golding) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Dandini (Bob Golding) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Jemma Carlisle as Cinders in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Jemma Carlisle as Cinders in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Another spurious comedy routine involving Bob Golding and Ian Kirkby in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Another spurious comedy routine involving Bob Golding and Ian Kirkby in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) only have eyes for each other in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) and Cinderella (Jemma Carlisle) only have eyes for each other in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Ugly sisters Donaldina and Melania in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. The Ugly sisters Donaldina and Melania in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Buttons (Ben Faulks) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Buttons (Ben Faulks) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Ugly sisters Donaldina and Melania with Prince Charming in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. The Ugly sisters Donaldina and Melania with Prince Charming in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Cinders (Jemma Carlisle) meets her Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Cinders (Jemma Carlisle) meets her Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Jemma Carlisle as Cinders in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Jemma Carlisle as Cinders in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Bob Golding as Dandini and Kane Oliver Parry as Prince Charming in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Bob Golding as Dandini and Kane Oliver Parry as Prince Charming in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Bob Golding as Dandini in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Bob Golding as Dandini in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Rachel Stevens as the Fairy Godmother in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Rachel Stevens as the Fairy Godmother in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Rachel Stevens as the Fairy Godmother in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Rachel Stevens as the Fairy Godmother in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Rachel Stevens on stage as the Fairy Godmother in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Rachel Stevens on stage as the Fairy Godmother in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Rachel Stevens' opening number as the Fairy Godmother in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Rachel Stevens' opening number as the Fairy Godmother in panto Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Jemma Carlisle as Cinders and Ben Faulks as Button in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Jemma Carlisle as Cinders and Ben Faulks as Button in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Ian Kirkby as Baron Hardup, Jemma Carlisle as Cinderella and Ben Faulks as Buttons in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Ian Kirkby as Baron Hardup, Jemma Carlisle as Cinderella and Ben Faulks as Buttons in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. The Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

The Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography The Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography

The Ugly sisters played by Hugh O'Donnell and Aaron Alexander in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography The Ugly sisters played by Hugh O'Donnell and Aaron Alexander in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography

The Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography The Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography

The Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography The Ugly sisters in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Jemma Carlisle as Cinders in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Jemma Carlisle as Cinders in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Cinders (Jemma Carlisle) meets her Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography. Cinders (Jemma Carlisle) meets her Prince Charming (Kane Oliver Parry) in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.