Advanced search

Coronavirus update: The show goes on at St Albans theatre

PUBLISHED: 20:00 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:00 15 March 2020

The Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

The Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Archant

Extra safety measures have been introduced at one St Albans theatre as a result of the coronavirus pandemic so that the show will go on for the time being.

Creatives at the Abbey Theatre are monitoring the coronavirus crisis and have introduced regular cleaning of the Holywell Hill venue.

The theatre has been working hard to do what it can to ensure the safety of its customers and members.

Abbey Theatre chairman Martin Goodman released an update about COVID-19.

In his announcement, he said: 'The Abbey Theatre Trust takes the current public health emergency seriously and considers the interests of all those who use the Abbey Theatre as a priority.

'We have increased our usual thorough cleaning routine to ensure door handles and handrails are disinfected regularly and this will continue so long as the emergency lasts.

'We will monitor actively advice from Government and Public Health specialists and implement changes as directed.

'In the meantime, the theatre plans to remain open and operate as normal and would ask all users, including casts, crews and visitors, to be diligent and self-isolate as necessary.'

The statement added: 'Please do not attend the theatre if you are feeling ill, especially if you have a high temperature or a new continuous cough.

'Please wash your hands upon arrival at the theatre.'

The theatre will publish any further notices about its response to COVID-19 on its website.

Check the Abbey Theatre's website at www.abbeytheatre.org.uk for the latest updates.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up - action steps up across Hertfordshire

Washing your hands with warm, soapy water is a prerequisite to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans GP surgery closes to reduce risk of coronavirus infection

The Maltings Surgery in St Albans has closed amid fears of coronavirus infection. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Girl with links to St Albans found

A girl who had links to St Albans has been found. Picture: Nick Gill.

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up - action steps up across Hertfordshire

Washing your hands with warm, soapy water is a prerequisite to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans GP surgery closes to reduce risk of coronavirus infection

The Maltings Surgery in St Albans has closed amid fears of coronavirus infection. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Girl with links to St Albans found

A girl who had links to St Albans has been found. Picture: Nick Gill.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus update: The show goes on at St Albans theatre

The Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Westminster Diary: How many MPs backed business rates relief extension?

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper with a copy of the letter.Picture: Courtesy of Daisy Cooper

Permission refused for additional caravan pitches in St Albans district

Additional caravans for a site in Sandridge have been rejected by SADC.

Double centurion Tom Bender calls on the National League to ‘review’ decision despite win for St Albans City

Tom Bender made his 200th appearance for St Albans City in the win at Braintree Town. Picture: JIM STANDEN

St Albans City and Ian Allinson furious at National League for decision to play their game at Braintree

Ian Allinson has said the National League got it wrong with their decision not to postpone games. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24