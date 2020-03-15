Coronavirus update: The show goes on at St Albans theatre

The Abbey Theatre in St Albans. Archant

Extra safety measures have been introduced at one St Albans theatre as a result of the coronavirus pandemic so that the show will go on for the time being.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Creatives at the Abbey Theatre are monitoring the coronavirus crisis and have introduced regular cleaning of the Holywell Hill venue.

The theatre has been working hard to do what it can to ensure the safety of its customers and members.

Abbey Theatre chairman Martin Goodman released an update about COVID-19.

In his announcement, he said: 'The Abbey Theatre Trust takes the current public health emergency seriously and considers the interests of all those who use the Abbey Theatre as a priority.

'We have increased our usual thorough cleaning routine to ensure door handles and handrails are disinfected regularly and this will continue so long as the emergency lasts.

'We will monitor actively advice from Government and Public Health specialists and implement changes as directed.

'In the meantime, the theatre plans to remain open and operate as normal and would ask all users, including casts, crews and visitors, to be diligent and self-isolate as necessary.'

The statement added: 'Please do not attend the theatre if you are feeling ill, especially if you have a high temperature or a new continuous cough.

'Please wash your hands upon arrival at the theatre.'

The theatre will publish any further notices about its response to COVID-19 on its website.

Check the Abbey Theatre's website at www.abbeytheatre.org.uk for the latest updates.