Tickets for St Albans’ 2019 pantomime Sleeping Beauty go on sale

Sleeping Beauty will be the 2019 Alban Arena pantomime in St Albans. Alban Arena

This year’s St Albans pantomime Cinderella only opened on Thursday night and tickets are already on sale for 2019’s Christmas show.

Cinderella starring S Club 7’s Rachel Stevens alongside Ben Faulks, aka CBeebies’ Mr Bloom, and St Albans panto favourites Bob Golding, Ian Kirkby and Jemma Carlisle, runs at The Alban Arena until Sunday, January 6, 2019.

• WHAT IS THE 2019 ST ALBANS PANTOMIME?

After playing Dandini in 2018 show Cinderella, St Albans panto legend Bob Golding will be back in a dress in 2019 festive treat Sleeping Beauty, which opens on Friday, December 5.

A post on The Alban Arena’s Facebook page read: “We know you’ve all heard the rumours... It’s time to confirm that they really are true.

“Next year it’s Sleeping Beauty and our beloved patron Bob Golding is back... in a dress!

“Believe it or not you can book your tickets now!”

The 2019 St Albans pantomime will once again be written by Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the same team behind the current box office hit Cinderella.

It will be the first time Evolution has produced Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena and Bob Golding will direct the show.

With star names to be announced soon, Sleeping Beauty promises to be spectacular, top-quality entertainment, with lavish sets, and a genuinely funny script.

• WHAT ARE THE DATES FOR PANTO SLEEPING BEAUTY IN ST ALBANS?

Sleeping Beauty will run at The Alban Arena from Friday, December 5, 2019 to Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Tickets are on sale now from The Alban Arena website at www.alban-arena.co.uk/events/sleeping-beauty or by calling the box office on 01727 844488.

Tickets are already selling well for certain shows, so book your seats now.