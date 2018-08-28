Advanced search

Ben Elton’s Silly Cow is ‘milked for every last drop of comedy’

PUBLISHED: 10:39 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:58 23 January 2019

Company of Ten's production of Ben Elton comedy Silly Cow has sold out at the Abbey Theatre Studio in St Albans. Picture: Anne Frizell

Company of Ten's production of Ben Elton comedy Silly Cow has sold out at the Abbey Theatre Studio in St Albans. Picture: Anne Frizell

Anne Frizell

Madeleine Burton reviews Company of Ten’s production of Ben Elton’s Silly Cow in St Albans.

Tabloid journalism gets a taste of its own medicine in Ben Elton’s sparky satire Silly Cow, currently being played to sell-out audiences in the Abbey Theatre Studio.

The Company of Ten production demonstrates through its poisonous protagonist with her penchant for sniffing coke, toy boy ‘lover’ and total disregard for the hurt she is causing that she is no better than those who suffer at the hands of her vitriolic journalism.

It is set in the 1980s, a decade before the phone hacking scandal, but demonstrates in its own mischievous way how much some journalists could gain in terms of fame and kudos by plumbing the depths of their profession.

Silly Cow is a curious play because while it has some great lines in the first act, the main character, Doris Wallis, spends more time laughing at her own comments and ripostes than the audience do.

And the reason why some of the characters appear a touch wooden initially is not explained until the second act which is a comic triumph for all concerned.

At its heart is a farcical examination of how far some journalists are prepared to go in the pursuit of fame and fortune – and the trigger that makes their wounded victims seeks revenge.

Lianne Wiedmann is a revelation as the glamorous Doris, a role apparently taken by Dawn French in the original production, so big shoes to follow.

Lianne strides the Studio like a colossus in her very high-heeled boots.

And even when her towering ambition takes a tumble, there is still a strong feeling that she will win back the fame she has so callously built up – perhaps not what the Hacked Off campaign would want to hear.

Just as impressive is Max Walters as her would-be editor Sidney with his wheedling nasally tone and willingness to go along with her self-flattery – or is he?

Making up the remainder of a strong cast is Leonie Thompson as Doris’s put-upon PA Peggy, Peter Hale as old duffer accountant Douglas, and Jack Kenward as toy boy Eduardo complete with leather jacket and shades.

Catherine Hieatt directs and in her capable hands Silly Cow is milked for every last drop of comedy – but even if it is snowing outside and the cat won’t come in, make sure you don’t miss the second act.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car plunges into Welwyn Garden City lake

Herts Boat Rescue, which is run by volunteers, winching the car out of the south lake at Stanborough. Picture: Valerie Newton

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

The latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas. Picture: DANNY LOO

See the picture of a car ravaged by flames in Flamstead

This is the remains of a car in Flamstead, after it was destroyed by flames. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service Green Watch Hemel/@GreenWatchHH

Most Read

Car plunges into Welwyn Garden City lake

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Burglary reported in St Albans street

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

#includeImage($article, 225)

See the picture of a car ravaged by flames in Flamstead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

New look but same fantastic results as talented Verulam Reallymoving youngsters continue to shine

Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving takes the win in the Central Cyclo-Cross League at Misterton Hall. Picture: KEITH PERRY

Ben Elton’s Silly Cow is ‘milked for every last drop of comedy’

Company of Ten's production of Ben Elton comedy Silly Cow has sold out at the Abbey Theatre Studio in St Albans. Picture: Anne Frizell

Villagers win campaign against disruptive roadworks in Radlett after 600-strong petition

A lorry crosses the bridge on Harper lane

Yellow weather warning for St Albans after snowfall

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

Youth will continue to get their chance at Oaklands Wolves says Lee Ryan

Oaklands Wolves' head coach Lee Ryan. Picture: Karyn Haddon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists