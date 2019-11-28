Advanced search

Roald Dahl's George's Marvellous Medicine is a Christmas tonic in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:56 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 28 November 2019

Company of Ten's Christmas production of Roald Dahl's George's Marvellous Medicine at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

The Company of Ten's Christmas production of Roald Dahl's George's Marvellous Medicine opens at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans in December.

Get ready for a truly scrumdillyumpious Christmas show later this month.

For Roald Dahl's whizzpoppingly delumptious tale all about George's Marvellous Medicine is brought to the Abbey Theatre stage by the Company of Ten.

Life is already hectic for George, who lives on a ramshackle old farm with his parents, but everything is about to get a whole lot worse when his horrid whoopsy-splunker of a Grandma turns up wanting to stay.

She is the rudest, unkindest grandma that ever was and George decides to play a trick by concocting a 'new and improved' medicine just for her.

But, oh dear, he hasn't bargained for the effects.

And after Grandma bursts through the ceiling, George's dad decides to try the medicine on the farm animals too.

And that is when things get seriously out of hand and hysterically funny.

Sinead Dunne directs the show and loves its anarchic humour.

"No childhood is complete without the wonderful storytelling of one of the world's best-selling and most dearly-loved children's authors, Roald Dahl.

"But don't take my world for it. In the BBC's Big Read Survey to find the nation's best novel of all time, four of Dahl's books appeared in the top 100.

"His children's books always look at life from a child's perspective and plug into a very particular child-friendly and daring sense of comedy.

"We can't wait to share all the fun with our audiences."

Performances take place on the Abbey Theatre main stage in St Albans from Saturday, December 14 to Sunday, December 29.

There are performances at 2.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Check the Abbey Theatre website for all show times.

Tickets cost £13 and concessions £12.

To book tickets go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861

The Abbey Theatre is situated at the bottom of Holywell Hill at Westminster Lodge, tucked away behind the leisure centre.

