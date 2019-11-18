Advanced search

Live Review: Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic at Wembley Arena

PUBLISHED: 13:50 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 18 November 2019

The unusual fusion of figure-skating extravaganza and songs from Disney movies is one which has proved remarkably successful for decades, with a new production launched annually.

This year's show once again celebrates the best of Walt Disney Studios with appearances from more than 50 characters, reliving moments from films including The Lion King, Toy Story, Finding Dory, Mulan, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

Hosted by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who present the tenuous plot thread of Goofy and Donald Duck seeking inspiration for their own movie by watching sequences from Disney classics, it's basically a two-hour singalong to more than 30 unforgettable hits like Hakuna Matata, You've Got a Friend in Me and Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

With the sequel movie due to hit cinema screens this week, the re-enactment of almost all of the original Frozen is more than justified. Despite the absence of Sven the reindeer and Kristoff's rock trolls family, it's a very faithful run through the majority of songs from the film, including For the First Time in Forever, Love is an Open Door and of course Let It Go. It was unquestionably the show's highlight and would perhaps have been better served keeping until the second half.

With the main focus of the production being the songs and characters, it's sometimes easy to overlook the phenomenal skills of Feld Productions' skaters. Their core strength, stamina and acrobatic ability is just incredible to behold, but this is then coupled with the fact that they are also miming along to songs and even wearing four-legged animal costumes.

Although the duration may prove a bit too long for some of the little ones in the audience, with our four-year-old losing interest towards the end, it had completely the opposite effect on our seven-year-old, whose regret at the show's conclusion was only tempered by a promise to come again next year.

A spectacular show which will leave youngsters spellbound.

