TV sitcom supremos’ live streamed comedy show from St Albans theatre

Brian Leveson, Paul Minett and the cast of The Booze Cruise. Picture: supplied by Company of Ten Supplied by Company of Ten

A live streamed comedy show written by the screenwriters of ITV’s The Booze Cruise will open The Company of Ten’s new season.

Brian Leveson, Frankie Howerd and Paul Minett. Picture: supplied by Company of Ten Brian Leveson, Frankie Howerd and Paul Minett. Picture: supplied by Company of Ten

The St Albans-based theatre group is starting off with a show packed full of fun and laughter and performed in the novel style of a live-broadcast BBC radio show.

Radio Fun is a fast-paced, laugh-a-minute show created by the award-winning television and film comedy writing duo Brian Leveson and Paul Minett, who are best known for their hit ITV comedy The Booze Cruise, starring Martin Clunes.

They have also written material for some of television’s most popular comedians, including Russ Abbot, the Two Ronnies, Kenny Everett, Les Dawson, and Frankie Howerd.

You will find their names on around 125 episodes of various sitcoms including The Piglet Files, May to December, Time after Time, which won a British Comedy Award, Close To Home, Oh Doctor Beeching and My Family, which ran for over 100 episodes and won national and international awards.

Paul Minett and Brian Leveson with My Family cast members Zoë Wanamaker and Robert Lindsay. Picture: Neil Genower Paul Minett and Brian Leveson with My Family cast members Zoë Wanamaker and Robert Lindsay. Picture: Neil Genower

Their work has twice won The Royal Television Society’s Award for Best Network Drama.

Brian, who is a member of the Company of Ten, said: “Paul Minett and I have been writing comedy together for over 45 years and have still not been found out!

“Our primary area of expertise is sitcom which has brought us a great deal of satisfaction and some success over the years in this country and abroad.”

“On the continent our show Oppassen! became Holland’s number one sitcom and ran for 13 years.

Brian Leveson. Picture: supplied by Company of Ten Brian Leveson. Picture: supplied by Company of Ten

“You write it the same way as for English audiences but you take all the jokes out. Even now we can’t walk into Sainsbury’s in Rotterdam without getting mobbed.

“We then moved into screenplay writing with our ‘The Booze Cruise’ trilogy of films which had surprisingly huge audience figures.”

He added: “Radio Fun is a light-hearted, rib-tickling classic comedy revue show served up in the style of a live broadcast BBC radio show.

“We can guarantee a complete lack of sophistication but we also guarantee and proper laugh along the way.

“Most of the hard work for this show has been done by my writing partner, Paul, who staged the show near his home town in Norfolk.

“They don’t have any problems with political correctness out there as it’s only just turned 1987 in his village.

“My thanks to him. We hope you enjoy the show.”

Each performance of this production will be streamed live from the Abbey Theatre main stage and will not be pre-recorded.

Details for the live stream link will be sent to ticket holders by email in advance.

Performances will take place from Thursday, September 17 until Saturday, September 19 at 8pm.

To book tickets go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk.