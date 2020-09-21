Trestle Theatre hosts live Q&A for Pursued by a Bear’s third lockdown film

A St Albans theatre company’s third online lockdown play has been launched.

Trestle Theatre is hosting a live Zoom Q&A with the team behind St Albans-based Pursued by a Bear’s latest online release, How To Land, on Tuesday, September 22 at 8pm.

The third in the Nothing on Earth: Shorts series of online plays by acclaimed local writer Anna Reynolds, the film is available to watch now at Trestle’s website at www.trestle.org.uk/pursued-by-a-bear-how-to-land.

It will be available on PBAB’s website at www.pursuedbyabear.co.uk from Friday, September 25, alongside the rest of the series and blogs by the writer, director and performers.

Hosted by Helen Barnett, creative director at Trestle, the live Q&A panel includes How To Land performer Suzanne Ahmet, director Rosamunde Hutt, playwright Anna Reynolds, composer Helen Chadwick, and editor Grant Watson.

Directed by PBAB’s Rosamunde Hutt, How To Land features Suzanne Ahmet playing Jade, a woman who worked as cabin crew pre-pandemic and now finds herself as a care home assistant in Hertfordshire.

She’s looking after June, a 94-year-old with an extraordinary past – and they discover that they share something in common.

Rosamunde Hutt said: “Since the pandemic hit, we have all had to find new ways of living our lives and doing our jobs. Many have had to transfer our skills or change tack dramatically.

“As a company, we find ourselves facing the steep learning curve of making theatre to be enjoyed online.

“In How To Land, Jade finds that her new job in a care home has great similarities and differences to her previous life in a cabin crew role but that both require courage, care, and resourcefulness – qualities that as a nation we are learning to appreciate a bit more.

“Like the previous two films, the piece centres on strong women with compelling stories and we’re proud to share it.”

How To Land is the third of six short pieces of theatre on film created under lockdown conditions.

The films are inspired by Nothing on Earth, Anna Reynolds’ full-length play for Pursued by a Bear, the autumn tour of which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Inspired by the 2016 project/exhibition Hidden Hertfordshire Heroines, the play interweaves stories of historical and contemporary women in a time-travelling tale of female experience.

The first film in the series, Learning To Fly, premiered earlier this summer as part of the University of Hertfordshire’s Festival of Ideas: Reimagined.

The second film, How To Build A Plane, premiered at Hertford Theatre as part of their programme of socially-distanced cinema.

The series of films are made in partnership with Hatfield-based University of Hertfordshire, Hertfordshire Year of Culture 2020, Dacorum Borough Council, Hertford Theatre, Trestle, South Mill Arts Bishop’s Stortford, and Pump House Watford.

The work is supported by investment from Arts Council England’s Emergency Response, the University of Hertfordshire Creative Arts and Dacorum Borough Council.

Activity at www.pursuedbyabear.co.uk also includes a blog exploring the historical background and insights into how the piece was filmed.

To book for the live Zoom Q&A, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/pursued-by-a-bear-and-trestle-q-and-a-how-to-land-tickets-121034672965