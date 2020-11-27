Pub in the Park’s Festive Theatre coming to Hertfordshire this Christmas

The Kingdom Choir will perform at Pub in the Park's Festive Theatre at the Hertfordshire Showground in December.

Pub in the Park’s latest COVID compliant experience is coming to Hertfordshire this Christmas with a programme featuring festive films, food, comedy, dance and carols.

An Evening with Kevin & Joanne Clifton: Dance, Songs, Stories can be enjoyed at Pub in the Park's Festive Theatre.

From the team behind Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park food and music festival in St Albans, this summer’s Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate, and the Drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House, comes Pub in the Park’s Festive Theatre.

Taking place in pop-up indoor theatres, this seasonal extravaganza will be full of much-needed festive cheer for the whole family and can be enjoyed at the Hertfordshire Showground, in Redbourn, from Friday, December 11 to Wednesday, December 23.

Pub in the Park’s Festive Theatre will feature an extra special run of festive films, including Christmas classics Love Actually, The Holiday, ELF, Miracle on 34th Street, Die Hard and It’s A Wonderful Life.

Family favourites The Greatest Showman, Back to the Future, Paddington, and Bohemian Rhapsody are also on the Herts Showground cinema programme.

Chef Atul Kochhar is creating the menu for Pub in the Park's Festive Theatre at the Hertfordshire Showground.

If you fancy a bit of a giggle, then stand-up comedy will come from Mark Watson’s Christmas Comedy Club, with live performances from Ed Byrne and Angela Barnes.

Having sung at Harry & Meghan’s wedding, The Kingdom Choir will also be performing a special Christmas carol concert.

The incredible choir led by Karen Gibson MBE will be giving show-stopping performances of festive favourites including Hark the Herald Angel Sing, Silent Night and Joy to the World.

Expect a gospel take on your favourite jingles from a choir that has performed alongside Barbra Streisand.

Mark Watson's Christmas Comedy Club will provide the laughs at Pub in the Park's Festive Theatre at the Hertfordshire Showground.

For fans of Strictly Come Dancing, siblings Kevin and Joanne Clifton will be taking to the stage to sing, dance and tell the tales of their glittering professional careers.

Strictly champion Kevin Clifton said: “We are so excited to be joining Pub in the Park’s Festive Theatre with a version of our tour, especially as we have had to postpone the main tour to 2021.

“Expect high energy dances, humorous stories and a few songs. Jo and I can’t wait.”

Following the latest detailed government guidelines, and designed for safety and security, Pub in the Park’s Festive Theatre will provide Christmas entertainment in a contact free, socially distanced and safe environment.

Comedian Ed Byrne will appear at Mark Watson's Christmas Comedy Club at Pub in the Park's Festive Theatre.

Each group of ticket holders will enjoy their chosen entertainment from the comfort and safety of their own pod.

With seating for up to six per pod, parties will be spaced out in a large area in front of the big screen or stage.

A PITP newsletter stated: “We’ll be creating a pop-up covered theatre for you to enjoy a spectacular show.

“You can attend the performance of your choice in groups of up to six, subject to the latest government guidelines, settling into your very own socially distanced pod.

Comedian Angela Barnes will appear at Mark Watson's Christmas Comedy Club at Pub in the Park's Festive Theatre.

“Expect warm festive vibes; the perfect treat for you and your loved ones this Christmas!”

St Albans tickets will include entry to the show of your choice, plus a hearty two-course meal created by Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar.

Atul will be serving his famous butter chicken, with your food and drink delivered straight to your pod.

Chef Atul Kochhar said: “I have worked with Tom and the Pub in the Park team for a number of years now and have loved being involved in all of their events.

The Kingdom Choir will perform at Pub in the Park's Festive Theatre at the Hertfordshire Showground in December.

“I cannot wait for this one, especially as it has been such hard year for us all.

“I am looking forward to presenting a delicious menu to match the brilliant entertainment the team has curated.”

Tom Kerridge will create the menu at Festive Theatre’s other location, at Bicester Heritage, from December 15 to December 23.

He will serve his take on a classic chilli con carne.

Pub in the Park's Festive Theatre chef Tom Kerridge.

Kerridge said: “I am super excited to be involved in Pub in the Park’s Festive Theatre.

“Come and eat some great grub with a menu curated by me and my team or my good pal Atul, whilst watching a classic Christmas movie, singing along to your favourite festive tune, tapping your feet to some dance legends or laughing your socks off to some of the funniest talent in the UK. See you there”.

Pub in the Park’s Festive Theatre is suitable for all ages, with both daytime and evening viewings.

To comply with government regulations, guests will be able to watch their show from the comfort of their pod, all staff will wear protective face coverings and gloves, food and drink will be served through contactless methods, and tickets will be sent electronically and checked from a distance.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, December 1 at noon.

Early morning film screenings do not include a meal with the ticket.

For more details, visit www.pitpfestivetheatre.com