Pub in the Park’s Festive Theatre in Hertfordshire cancelled

PUBLISHED: 10:35 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 03 December 2020

The Kingdom Choir were due to perform at Pub in the Park's Festive Theatre at the Hertfordshire Showground in December. The event has now been called off. Picture: Supplied by Pub in the Park

Supplied by Pub in the Park

A festive event at Hertfordshire Showground planned by the creators of Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park has been cancelled.

Pub in the Park’s Festive Theatre was scheduled to take place at the Herts Showground from December 11 to December 23.

Featuring comedy, dance, Christmas movies, carol concerts and food from a Michelin-starred chef, tickets for Festive Theatre went on sale earlier this week.

However, organisers have now decided to scrap the event

A statement from the event team said: “It has become clear to us since we have put our Bicester and Herts Festive Theatre events on sale, that the majority of our customers are worried about the safety of a walk-in event at this time.

“As we are only here to put on safe and comfortable experiences for our guests, we have made the difficult decision to not proceed with these events.

“We will be booking all of our talent to appear as much as possible in our programme next year.”

Organisers will be contacting people who have purchased tickets to arranged full refunds.

The Pub in the Park’s Festive Theatre statement added: “A huge thank you for all of your support, to the team who have worked so hard to plan the event and of course to the performers and chefs. We look forward to seeing you all in 2021.”

