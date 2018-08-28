Poison play about grief to open OVO and Duality Theatre season

OVO and Duality Theatre present Poison at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans Maltings Arts Theatre

Theatre company OVO begins 2019 in collaboration with Duality Theatre with a play about grief from an award-winning Dutch playwright.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following an incredible year of sold-out performances in 2018, OVO is back in collaboration with Duality Theatre, with its first theatre production of 2019, Poison, opening in St Albans on Thursday, January 17.

Poison can be seen at the Maltings Arts Theatre until Saturday, January 19, and then again from Thursday, January 24 to Saturday, January 26, at 8pm each day.

There are also matinees at 3pm on January 19 and January 26.

The play tells the story of an estranged couple who after having not spoken for 10 years are brought back together again and forced to understand what happened to their marriage and their lives, following the tragic loss of their beloved little boy.

Can they now help each other to make sense of the loss and grief that tore their family apart so that they can both finally move on?

Written by the prolific Dutch playwright Lot Vekemans, Poison won the prestigious Taalunie Toneelschrijfprijs award for best Dutch play in 2010, and had its British debut at the Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond in November 2017.

Vekemans has seen her work translated into 15 languages and performed in more than 25 countries and numerous cities, including London, New York, Beijing, Moscow and Athens.

Poison producer and Duality Theatre founder Peter Bryans said: “When first reading the play, we found it compelling and were moved by the chance to explore something we so often rush through and seek to close down or allow to consume us entirely.

“Unfortunately, grief is one of life’s certainties.

“Talking about it openly rarely happens and we can instead attempt to convince ourselves that we must move on, get through, stay strong.

“When others experience it, we send best wishes and try to guide them back to happiness.”

Peter was inspired to create Duality Theatre having been so impressed by the way in which OVO operated after playing Benedick in its smash summer hit Much Ado About Nothing last year.

He added: “Maybe sometimes grief should be allowed to run its course.

“Lot Vekemans herself said ‘the beautiful thing about spoken language is that it both reveals what you want to say and what you didn’t want to say’ and together we found ourselves wanting to explore what is not said in the text.

“This work has given us the perfect opportunity to do just that, enabling us to analyse the script, whilst also devising movement and physical-theatre and we are incredibly excited to be collaborating with OVO on our first production.”

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo

They cost £13.50 full, and £11 concessions.