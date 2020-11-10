Cast of Peter Pan announced for Maltings Theatre production at the Alban Arena

The cast of the Maltings Theatre’s Christmas production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena has been announced.

Directed by Adam Nichols, the show is due to run at the St Albans venue from Friday, December 11 to Sunday, January 3, 2021 – coronavirus restrictions permitting.

Creatives at the Maltings-based OVO company have now announced the “super talented cast” that will appear in the spectacular family show this Christmas.

Appearing will be Luke Adamson, Hannah Baker, Marcus Churchill, Anna Franklin, Paula Gilmour, James Keningale, Rosa Lennox, Matthew Parker, Will Pattle, Jack Reitman, Zak Robinson, Jo Servi, Flora Squires, Emma Wright and finally Felipe Pacheco as Peter Pan.

Maltings artistic director Adam said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming back so many of the actors from our highly acclaimed 2020 Shakespeare productions – Twelfth Night, The Merry Wives of Windsor and Henry V.”

When the leader of the Lost Boys, Peter Pan, loses his shadow during a visit to London, headstrong Wendy helps him reattach it.

In return, Peter invites Wendy to fly away with him to Neverland – a mystical world of mischievous lost children and boundless dreams, far beyond her urban reality.

But there’s danger lurking – it’s also a place of malicious mermaids, feisty fairies, fearsome female warriors, and the vengeful and devious pirate Captain Hook. And a crocodile…

Can Wendy defeat them to save her new-found friends?

With lashings of magic, mischief, music and make-believe – and just a little sprinkle of fairy dust – Peter Pan will be the most thrilling theatrical treat in St Albans this Christmas.

Playing Wendy Darling will be Flora Squires, while Marcus Churchill takes on the role of Captain Hook.

Tickets for this new production of J.M. Barrie’s timeless tale of the boy who wouldn’t grow up are selling fast, with some performances close to being sold out.

To book tickets for Peter Pan, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo/peter-pan/e-zjgyze

For more on the Maltings Theatre, visit http://maltingstheatre.co.uk/

