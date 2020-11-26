The show will go on as creatives confirm Peter Pan will take place this Christmas

Rehearsals for the Maltings Theatre's production of Peter Pan at The Alban Arena in St Albans. With Hertfordshire in Tier 2, the production will go ahead this Christmas. Picture: Pavel Gonevski PAVEL GONEVSKI

Following the news that Hertfordshire has been placed in Tier 2, creatives as the Maltings Theatre have confirmed that their forthcoming production of Peter Pan in St Albans will go ahead as planned this Christmas.

Relieved producers of the musical based on J.M. Barrie’s tale have confirmed that the company’s magical production will open on schedule at The Alban Arena on Friday, December 11.

There will be 38 performances of Peter Pan at the St Albans venue in total from December 11 until January 3, 2021.

The energetic 15-strong cast is currently in rehearsal for what promises to be a spectacular festive show for all the family.

One of the only festive productions taking place on stage in the county this Christmas, Peter Pan is produced by OVO, the company who have been creating and presenting sell-out shows at the open-air Roman Theatre of Verulamium in St Albans and indoors at the Maltings Theatre throughout this COVID-crazy year.

Adam Nichols, director of Peter Pan and artistic director of OVO/Maltings Theatre, said: “I’m delighted that our superb production of Peter Pan can open to audiences as planned.

“We are already implementing strictly monitored safety arrangements at The Alban Arena.

“The production itself has been designed to incorporate all social distancing requirements, which will result in some lovely comedic moments!

“Most importantly, this is the fifth production OVO has mounted during the pandemic.

“We’ve built up a substantial body of expertise in ensuring rehearsals and what happens both on and offstage in performance is safe while not compromising the audience expectation and experience of attending live theatre.

“We’re all very excited about opening Peter Pan and we’re looking forward to welcoming audiences throughout the festive season.”

Tickets are selling fast – and each performance will seat around 40 per cent of The Alban Arena’s normal capacity.

Audiences will have their seats confirmed by email, and will be asked to arrive at different times in order to avoid any crowding on arrival.

There will be interval drinks and snacks available at the bars, although ticket buyers will be invited to order drinks in advance.

The cast of Peter Pan features many of the popular actors who featured in OVO’s recent productions indoors at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans and outdoors at the Roman Theatre.

When the leader of the Lost Boys, Peter Pan, loses his shadow during a visit to London, headstrong Wendy helps him re-attach it.

In return, Peter invites Wendy to fly away with him to Neverland, a mystical world of mischievous lost children and boundless dreams, far beyond her urban reality.

But there’s danger lurking. Neverland is also a place of malicious mermaids, feisty fairies, fearsome female warriors, and the vengeful and devious pirate, Captain Hook.

And a hungry crocodile! Can Wendy defeat them to save her new friends?

The cast of Peter Pan includes Felipe Pacheco (multiple roles in the Maltings’ production of Henry V) in the title role of the boy who wouldn’t grow up, and Flora Squires (39 Steps, Merry Wives) as Wendy Darling.

Anna Franklin (Merry Wives, Regina Monologues) plays the Narrator, while Emma Wright (Merry Wives, Twelfth Night) is Mary Darling.

The cast also includes Jo Servi (Merry Wives) as Gentleman Starkey, Matthew Parker (award-winning director of Henry V) as Nana/Smee, and Will Pattle (Merry Wives) as Michael Darling.

Completing the cast are Luke Adamson, Hannah Baker, Marcus Churchill, Paula Gilmour, James Keningale, Rosa Lennox, Jack Reitman, and Zak Robinson.

With lashings of magic, mischief, music and make-believe – and just a little sprinkle of fairy dust – Peter Pan will be the most thrilling theatrical treat this Christmas.

For more, visit http://maltingstheatre.co.uk/peter-pan

£1 from every ticket purchased for Peter Pan will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital, helping to support children’s healthcare and the efforts to find new and better ways to treat childhood illnesses.

Ticket are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo